Meta likely to roll out avatars for WhatsApp as well: Report

After adding avatars in Instagram, Meta has reportedly started to roll out avatars for WhatsApp as well. According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp has enabled Facebook-like avatars for a select group of Android beta testers. According to the source, WhatsApp has updated to version 2.22.23.9 with the introduction of a new beta update for Android users. A select users may now use Facebook-like avatars as their profile pictures and stickers thanks to the upgrade.

According to the screenshot included in the report, WhatsApp will produce a new sticker pack for you whenever you design an avatar that you may share with your loved ones. You must navigate to the Settings section of your WhatsApp app to see if you have received the functionality. You may now build your own Avatar and share it with your contacts on WhatsApp if you are able to view the new "Avatar" feature.

The functionality is being tested and is only accessible to a select group of Android beta testers. But by the beginning of next year, it's possible that the platform may make the capability available to more WhatsApp users.

With the most recent version, WhatsApp has also released a brand-new Instagram-like functionality for Apple iPhone users. Through a dedicated emoji panel, WhatsApp users on iPhone may now respond to status updates sent by other users. The WhatsApp status emoji panel looks a lot like the platform's initial rollout of the functionality for texts.

The changeling of a recent update also makes reference of the new WhatsApp status function. Following the update, users of Apple's iPhone may respond to status updates by selecting one of the available emojis, including the Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes, Face with Tears of Joy, Face with Open Mouth, Crying Face, Folded Hands, Clapping Hands, Party Popper, and Hundred Points.