Nothing Phone (1) to be first phone in India to get Jio 5G support: Report

Nothing Phone (1) will reportedly be the first smartphone in the country to get support for Jio True 5G. The Carl Pei led UK-based brand is rolling out the OTA update that will enable the Jio True 5G service on the Nothing Phone (1), making it the first device ahead of Google, Apple, Oppo, Samsung, Xiaomi and other major brands’ smartphone.

The Nothing Phone (1) is offered in the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale for a starting price of Rs 26,999. Additionally, buyers can receive a discount of up to Rs 16,900 for their previous smartphone. A few months ago, Nothing Phone (1) made a splash on the Indian market. Since then, the Phone (1) has become one of the most talked-about smartphones of 2022 because of its distinctive features and style.

Since it was introduced, the first smartphone from Carl Pei's UK-based business Nothing has been a hot item and has been completely sold out on Flipkart throughout repeated sales. Due to shifting currency exchange rates and growing component prices, the business recently increased the price of the smartphone by Rs 1,000.

Like the Nothing ear (1) earphones, the Nothing Phone (1) has a transparent back panel. The panel has distinctive LED strips with 900 LEDs. The Glyph Interface is what the manufacturer calls the back panel pattern of Nothing Phone (1). Users of the Phone (1) may utilise the Glyph Interface, as demonstrated during the launch event, as a notification LED, charge indicator, and other capabilities. The ringtone may also alter the way the LEDs flash and light up. Nothing also enables users to modify the Glyph Interface to their own.

The smartphone also has minimal badging, a twin camera arrangement that is vertically oriented, and a tiny red LED that blinks while you are shooting a video on the back.

The OLED display of the Nothing Phone (1) measures 6.55 inches. The display has 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Additionally, the smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Nothing Phone (1) uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor as its engine. The SoC is combined with 256GB of internal storage and up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.