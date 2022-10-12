Mark Zuckerberg loses around 100 million plus followers on Facebook; know why

"We're aware that some people's Facebook profiles have an inconsistent follower count. We're working hard to restore normalcy as soon as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience," a Meta spokesperson said.

Several Meta's Facebook users have expressed concern about losing most of their followers due to unknown reasons. Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Meta, has lost over 119 million followers, bringing his total to less than 10,000.

Screenshot of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook profile, displaying his lessened number of followers.

"Facebook unleashed a tsunami that wiped out nearly 900,000 of my followers, leaving only 9000 on the shore. I enjoy Facebook's comedy," Taslima Nasreen, an exiled Bangladeshi writer, tweeted.

"We're aware that some people are seeing inconsistent follower counts on their Facebook profiles," a Meta spokesperson said when contacted. We're working hard to restore normalcy as soon as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience."

Earlier this week, the company announced that the usernames and passwords of approximately 1 million Facebook users had been 'compromised,' adding that those affected would be notified of the situation.

"This year, we discovered over 400 'malicious' apps on Android and iOS that target internet users and steal their login information," Meta explained. According to the report, the apps were disguised as photo editors, mobile games, or health trackers.

According to Meta, some of these were obtained from Apple and Alphabet (Google) software stores, both of which have been notified of the problem.

The social media giant stated that it would advise those whose accounts were compromised to avoid falling victim to such apps, whether for Facebook or any other networking website.

