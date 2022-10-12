Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mark Zuckerberg loses around 100 million plus followers on Facebook; know why

    "We're aware that some people's Facebook profiles have an inconsistent follower count. We're working hard to restore normalcy as soon as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience," a Meta spokesperson said.

    Mark Zuckerberg loses around 100 million plus followers on Facebook - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 12, 2022, 5:19 PM IST

    Several Meta's Facebook users have expressed concern about losing most of their followers due to unknown reasons. Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Meta, has lost over 119 million followers, bringing his total to less than 10,000.

    Screenshot of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook profile, displaying his lessened number of followers.

    "Facebook unleashed a tsunami that wiped out nearly 900,000 of my followers, leaving only 9000 on the shore. I enjoy Facebook's comedy," Taslima Nasreen, an exiled Bangladeshi writer, tweeted.

    "We're aware that some people are seeing inconsistent follower counts on their Facebook profiles," a Meta spokesperson said when contacted. We're working hard to restore normalcy as soon as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience."

    Earlier this week, the company announced that the usernames and passwords of approximately 1 million Facebook users had been 'compromised,' adding that those affected would be notified of the situation.

    "This year, we discovered over 400 'malicious' apps on Android and iOS that target internet users and steal their login information," Meta explained. According to the report, the apps were disguised as photo editors, mobile games, or health trackers.

    According to Meta, some of these were obtained from Apple and Alphabet (Google) software stores, both of which have been notified of the problem.

    The social media giant stated that it would advise those whose accounts were compromised to avoid falling victim to such apps, whether for Facebook or any other networking website.

    Also Read: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, wife Priscilla Chan expecting their 3rd child; Know their love story

    Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg loses $71 billion in 12 months after entering metaverse

    Also Read: Meta to bring new VR headset in October 2022, confirms CEO Mark Zuckerberg

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2022, 5:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meta unveils high end quest pro vr headset available from october 25 priced at USD 1500 watch gcw

    Meta unveils high-end Quest Pro VR headset, will be available from Oct 25, priced at $1,500 | Watch

    Moto G72 goes on sale in India on Flipkart Know specs offers bank discounts and more gcw

    Moto G72 goes on sale in India on Flipkart; Know specs, offers, bank discounts and more

    iPhone users in India will be able to use 5G network from December confirms Apple gcw

    iPhone users in India will be able to use 5G network from December, confirms Apple

    Poco F5 5G key specs leaked ahead of launch From 2K display to fast charging and more gcw

    Poco F5 5G key specs leaked ahead of launch; From 2K display to fast charging and more

    Google Meet users to receive automatic meeting transcription; here's how it works - adt

    Google Meet users to receive automatic meeting transcription; here's how it works

    Recent Stories

    Mili teaser: Janhvi Kapoor turns nurse for her latest thriller, a remake of Malayalam film Helen RBA

    Mili teaser: Janhvi Kapoor turns nurse for her latest thriller, a remake of Malayalam film Helen

    Haryana govt issue orders to halt drug manufacturing at Maiden Pharma's Sonipat unit: Anil Vij AJR

    Haryana govt issue orders to halt drug manufacturing at Maiden Pharma's Sonipat unit

    Meta unveils high end quest pro vr headset available from october 25 priced at USD 1500 watch gcw

    Meta unveils high-end Quest Pro VR headset, will be available from Oct 25, priced at $1,500 | Watch

    ICC Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav retains 2nd spot in T20Is; Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma drop in ODIs-ayh

    ICC Rankings: Suryakumar retains 2nd spot in T20Is; Dhawan, Kohli, Rohit drop in ODIs

    Video Here's how Amitabh Bachchan reacted after watching Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya's birthday wish-WATCH RBA

    Video: Here's how Amitabh Bachchan reacted after watching Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya's birthday wish-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with' - Ashwin

    Video Icon
    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    Video Icon
    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon