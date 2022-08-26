Meta to bring new VR headset in October 2022, confirms CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meta is expected to launch the new VR headset, possibly Project Cambria, during its Connect Event in October. Cambria, according to rumours, is said to be more expensive than the current Meta Quest VR headset, which is priced at $399.

    First Published Aug 26, 2022, 1:37 PM IST

    Meta (erstwhile Facebook) CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that the company’s next virtual headset will arrive later this year in October.  In a podcast, Zuckerberg acknowledged the news and said that the gadget would be unveiled at the company's Connect event in October.

    In an interview with Joe Rogan, Mark Zuckerberg stated that the upcoming gadget, maybe the Project Cambria VR headset, will go on sale in October. In the podcast, Zuckerberg stated, "There are a few huge enhancements for the next gadget that's coming out in October." The CEO of Meta also discussed the brand-new social networking possibilities made possible by eye and face monitoring.

    Eye contact in virtual reality will be a feature, according to Zuckerberg. The CEO of Meta was cited as stating, "Have your face be tracked so that your avatar — it's not just this motionless object, but if you smile, if you frown, if you pout, or whatever your attitude is, have that transfer in real time to your avatar."

    Also Read | PlayStation VR2 confirmed to launch in early 2023; Here's what we know

    One of the most talked-about headgear prototypes being developed by Facebook, Project Cambria, is rumoured to include a high-resolution colour display, inbuilt sensors for tracking the user's eyes and faces, and augmented reality features.

    A prior rumour said that the new headset, which would join the Meta Quest and Meta Quest Pro in the portfolio of VR headsets, may be called the Meta Quest Pro.

    According to rumours, Meta will soon update its headsets, which will be distinct from the Meta Augmented Reality (AR) glasses. Rumors claim that Cambria will cost more than the $399 Meta Quest VR headset that is now available.

    Also Read | Meta likely to raise the price of Quest 2 virtual reality headsets by $100

    Every year, at the beginning of the fall, Meta hosts its Connect event. The event, formerly known as the Oculus Connect, presents what the firm has in store for customers in terms of both software and hardware. Given that the company's current major focus is in this area, the annual Meta Connect event is reportedly going to concentrate on privacy, virtual reality, and the Metaverse.

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2022, 1:37 PM IST
