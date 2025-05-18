Apple is reportedly developing a revolutionary all-glass, curved iPhone for its 20th anniversary in 2027. This futuristic design aims to eliminate all display cutouts, offering a seamless, expansive screen experience.

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the first iPhone, Apple intends to change smartphone design once more, this time with a futuristic, daring appearance. According to IT insider Mark Gurman, the technology giant is working on a "mostly glass, curved iPhone" that might be released in 2027, just in time for the iPhone's 20th anniversary, according to reports.

Gurman stated that the new gadget will be "without any cutouts in the display," such as a notch at the top or a little circle for a front-facing camera, according to Daily Mail.

According to the report, he anticipated that the current iPhone with the distinctive design will be released in a few years to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the first iPhone, which went on sale June 29, 2007.

Gurman stated in his email, "Later this year, a mostly glass, curved iPhone without any cutouts in the display is due to hit," according to Daily Mail. He also stated, "That will mark the 10-year anniversary of the iPhone X, which kicked off the transition to all-screen, glass-focused iPhone designs," according to the source.

According to the Daily Mail, the rear of smartphones is currently underutilized, with only a few components such as cameras and fingerprint scanners taking up minimum space. Fitting a glass display to the back of an iPhone may possibly quadruple the display size while retaining the device's form and size, it added.

Although a largely glass phone may seem unlikely, Apple has already submitted a patent for an all-glass smartphone with a continuous display across the front, back, and sides, according to the source.

While we have greater hopes for Apple’s 20th anniversary, we are quite excited about the new iPhone 17 Air model. Additionally, leaks about the iPhone 18 series have begun to circulate, raising anticipation for design and hardware improvements. As a result, we will have to wait patiently to discover what Apple has planned for the following years.