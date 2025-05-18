Apple's iPhone 17 Air, rumored to launch in September 2025, is expected to be the slimmest iPhone yet at 5.5mm. Priced at $899, it boasts design upgrades and new features, potentially replacing the iPhone 16 Plus.

Apple is apparently ready to reveal its highly anticipated iPhone 17 series in September 2025, with a new addition generating headlines: the iPhone 17 Air. This model, touted as the slimmest iPhone ever produced, has the potential to change smartphone design standards and may eventually replace the existing iPhone 16 Plus in the product line.

iPhone 17 Air: Price LEAKED?

According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple is prepared to revise the iPhone 17 series' pricing, with the iPhone 17 Air starting at $899 in the United States. Pricing in other areas, like as the UAE, might start at AED 3,799, with premium configurations like the Pro Max costing more than $2,300 globally.

According to Bizzbuzz, Apple cites "major design upgrades" and "new features" as primary reasons for their price approach, in addition to worldwide tariff concerns.

iPhone 17 Air: What to expect from it?

According to industry leaks from a well-known source, the forthcoming iPhone 17 Air will be just 5.5 mm thick, exceeding the newly released Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which measures 5.8 mm, according to a Bizzbuz story.

This dramatic slimming down also results in a decreased weight of around 145 grams, making it one of the lightest high-end smartphones available. While design aesthetics are likely to be a major priority, the compact profile comes with certain drawbacks.

The iPhone 17 Air has a 2,800 mAh battery, which is less than the 3,900 mAh one in its Samsung counterpart and significantly lower than the 3,561 mAh battery in the iPhone 16.

The iPhone 17 Air is said to include a 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a smoother and more responsive experience. Initial reports also indicate that the device would have a simple design with a single back camera and will be powered by Apple's forthcoming A19 CPU, which promises top-tier speed and efficiency.

According to Bloomberg's Apple analyst Mark Gurman, battery life is projected to stay competitive because to internal technical upgrades and better battery components. The same technology is rumored to be under development for Apple's future foldable smartphones.

The iPhone 17 Air is widely believed to be replacing the iPhone 16 Plus, offering a more refined and premium alternative in the mid-range segment. Final specifications and pricing will be confirmed at launch, but early signs suggest Apple is once again betting big on form and function.