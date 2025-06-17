Apple's latest M4 Mac Mini is now available at its lowest price ever in India. A limited-time sale on Amazon brings the compact desktop down to Rs 49,999 with eligible bank cards.

India is now offering Apple's most recent Mac Mini with the potent M4 CPU at its lowest cost. Customers can get the small desktop computer for just Rs 49,999 thanks to a temporary sale on Amazon. This is a fantastic offer for anyone wishing to purchase a high-performance Mac at a reduced cost. Here is all the information you want on the most recent offer.

The original launch price of the M4 Mac Mini was Rs 59,990, however the base model is now only Rs 53,990 on Amazon. Customers who use specific credit cards from ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, or Kotak Bank can also receive an immediate discount of Rs 4,000, which lowers the effective price to Rs 49,999. Compared to Apple's student discount, this pricing is even cheaper.

M4 Mac Mini: All you need to know

In October 2024, the Mac Mini with the M4 processor was introduced in India. It has several significant improvements over the previous model. The base edition of the new M4 Mac Mini now comes with 16GB of RAM, whereas the previous M2 model only had 8GB. Additionally, it has 256GB of SSD storage, with 2TB available for users who want additional capacity. It is also possible to increase RAM to 24GB or 32GB.

This desktop computer has a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU with support for ray tracing and other cutting-edge graphics features, powered by Apple's most recent 3nm M4 processor. Additionally, it has a 16-core Neural Engine, which helps make future Apple Intelligence on-device AI functions possible. The system is appropriate for professional workflows and multitasking since it can handle up to three external screens simultaneously.

Amazon India is now offering the discount, however it is unclear how long it will last. Customers should verify their card eligibility prior to making a purchase, as the discount is only applicable when using authorised bank credit cards.

This is one of the greatest deals available right now for those who have been waiting to upgrade to a more powerful Mac without breaking the bank. The tiny and tidy form of the M4 Mac Mini allows it to be powerful enough for coding, artistic work, and everyday duties.