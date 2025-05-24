The Lava Shark 5G offers an iPhone 16-inspired design with 5G connectivity at an affordable price of Rs 7,999. It features a 6.7-inch display, Unisoc T765 chipset, and a 5000mAh battery.

The newest competitor in the fiercely competitive low-cost smartphone market, the Lava Shark 5G, has distinguished itself by doing what it does best: creating an eye-catching design. The Shark 5G looks like the most recent iPhone 16 from the rear, which is a nice feature for many people, much like previous low-cost smartphones from Lava. The cherry on top is the affordable pricing of Rs 7,999 and the availability of 5G connection.

The Shark 5G introduces an iPhone 16-like design to the entry-level 5G smartphone category. The phone comes in Stellar Gold and Blue and features a glossy back panel with a huge camera hump and a couple of lenses.

Lava Shark 5G: Features and specifications

Regarding the technical details, the Shark 5G has a 6.7-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Processing is handled by a 6nm Unisoc T765 chipset, which is supported by 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Lava includes a 10W charger in the box to recharge the 5,000mAh battery that powers the backup. Keep in mind that the phone may be charged up to 18W quicker. It has Android 15 installed right out of the box.

Regarding the cameras, the Lava Shark 5G has a 5MP front camera and a 13MP back camera. Additionally, the phone has an IP54 certification for protection to dust and water.

Moreover, a 5000mAh battery powers the device, and it supports 18W fast charging. However, the company only ships a 10W charger in the box. The device also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Lava Shark 5G: Availability

The Shark 5G will be available from most retail shops as well as Lava's online store beginning May 23. In addition, buyers of the Shark 5G will receive a complimentary home service. The Lava Shark 5G, along with the Redmi A4 5G and Redmi 14C 5G, is one of the few smartphones that provide 5G connection for around Rs 10,000.

The Lava Shark 5G will be available in two colourways and a single storage variant at a price of Rs 7,999. The Shark 5G has gone on sale from May 23 and you can buy it from Lava’s online store as well as various retail outlets.