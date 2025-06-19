Jio has introduced two new gaming-focused plans under Rs 600, partnering with Krafton. These plans offer unlimited data, calling, SMS, and subscriptions to services like Jio Games Cloud and BGMI, catering to the growing gaming community in India.

Jio, known for its affordable unlimited services, has introduced a new offer with two new plans specifically designed for gamers. This move has created a buzz in the telecom industry, making Jio the first to launch a dedicated Gaming Recharge Plan. This special plan offers subscribers unlimited data, calling, SMS, and more.

Two New Plans Launched by Jio: Targeting gamers, Jio has launched two plans priced under Rs 600 in partnership with Krafton.

What's Included in the New Plans?: The first plan, priced at Rs 495, offers users 1.5GB of daily data, along with separate 5G data and unlimited voice calling. It also includes subscriptions to Jio Games Cloud, BGMI, FanCode, JioTV, and Jio AI Cloud. Users can play over 500 games on their computer, laptop, mobile, or Jio Set-Top Box. The plan also provides unlimited calling, daily data, and 100 free SMS messages, valid for 28 days.

The second plan is priced at Rs 545 with a validity of 28 days. It offers users 2GB of daily data, an additional 5GB of data, and all the benefits included in the ₹495 plan.

What Jio Says: Jio states that gaming has become a significant part of the digital lifestyle in India, and they have designed this pack to provide 5G internet, cloud gaming, and BGMI rewards together.

Where to Recharge?: The Jio Gaming Pack is available on all platforms. You can easily recharge through the MyJio app or by visiting www.jio.com.

What Krafton Says?

According to Siddharth Mehrotra, Head of Krafton India, BGMI is not just a game but has evolved into a culture. Partnering with Jio, they aim to provide a better experience for new gamers. The combination of Jio's digital strength and BGMI's content promises a bright future for gaming in India.