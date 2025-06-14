OnePlus is launching the Bullets Wireless Z3 neckband in India on June 19th. The new wireless earbuds boast improved sound, longer battery life with fast charging, and stylish new color options.

OnePlus is all set to expand its audio lineup in India with the launch of its new wireless neckband, the Bullets Wireless Z3, on June 19. Early teasers indicate certain important features and suggest a price that falls inside the inexpensive range, perhaps about Rs 2,000, even if the business hasn't revealed anything yet.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3: What we do know about it?

In keeping with OnePlus's practice of incorporating flair into its accessories, the new Bullets Wireless Z3 will be available in two shades: Samba Sunset and Mambo Midnight. With AI-backed improvements, the business promises a better sound this time around, including a greater bass output and crisper speech clarity.

According to OnePlus, the Z3's battery can last up to 36 hours between charges and provide 21 hours of call time, which is a little longer than the Bullets Wireless Z2's 30-hour playback promise. Additionally, fast charging is being improved; according to the firm, consumers may anticipate 27 hours of listening time with just 10 minutes of charging, which is an improvement over the 20 hours that the previous model promised in the same amount of time.

The Z3 is anticipated to include the same practical features as the Z2, including physical controls for volume, track skip, and voice assistant access, magnetic earbuds for auto pause/play, and Quick Switch for switching between linked devices, even if the overall appearance is still recognisable. Additionally, it will have an IP55 rating, which means it can withstand minor spills and perspiration.

Although the price has not yet been made public, it is anticipated to be about Rs 1,999, making it a cost-effective choice for anyone seeking a feature-rich wireless music player. With this price, it would directly compete with low-cost products from companies like Realme, boAt, and Noise.

Following its formal launch, the Bullets Wireless Z3 will be sold on Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, and a few physical retailers in India. As the launch draws nearer, more specific specifications, such as codec support and audio drivers, should be disclosed.