The OnePlus 13T, launching in China on April 24, will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 50MP primary camera. It replaces the Alert Slider with a multifunction button and boasts a sleek new design with a flat 6.32-inch display.

The OnePlus 13T is all set to launch in China on April 24. The business is progressively providing small facts about the next phone in advance of the launch. The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset will be used in the OnePlus 13T, the company stated a few days ago. We also know that the phone will be the first of its kind to use a shortcut key in place of the original Alert Slider. The camera specifications for the OnePlus 13T have also been released. The OnePlus 13T will include a 50-megapixel camera on the back panel, the company has announced.

OnePlus 13T: What can you expect from this smartphone?

Through its Weibo page and Chinese online shop, OnePlus has formally revealed important data about the forthcoming OnePlus 13T. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same potent engine seen in the flagship OnePlus 13, is expected to be included in the gadget.

Regarding photography, the 13T will have two rear cameras, with a 50-megapixel Sony main sensor serving as the focal point. It is accompanied by a 50-megapixel secondary lens with up to 4x lossless zoom and 2x optical zoom. On the other hand, even though it uses the same primary sensor, the basic OnePlus 13 has a triple-lens setup.

Three eye-catching colorways are anticipated for the OnePlus 13T's release: Morning Mist Grey, Cloud Ink Black, and a unique pink version. According to reports, all three have a matte, low-saturation surface that complements OnePlus' elegant design philosophy, which was first seen in the OnePlus 13 series.

This time, OnePlus seems to be going in a new direction with its design. According to rumors, the 13T would have a flat 6.32-inch screen, squared-off sides, and slightly rounded corners instead of the traditionally preferred curved edges, suggesting a sleeker and more compact design than its predecessor.

The phone is said to include a new "metal cube Deco" around the back, which is a seamless, metallic camera housing that gives it a sleek, contemporary look.

The elimination of the OnePlus trademark Alert Slider is another significant change. It has been replaced with a redesigned multifunction button that gives customizable choices for further personalization while still enabling users to switch between ring, vibrate, and quiet modes.

With support for 80W fast charging, the 13T is expected to have a sizable battery that exceeds 6,000mAh. It is anticipated to have a 1.5K OLED display with a smooth refresh rate of 120Hz and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite CPU, which is the same as the OnePlus 13. This will guarantee fluid graphics and powerful overall performance.