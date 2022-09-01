Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 14 to come in 6 shades including purple; colour options tipped for iPhone 14 Pro

    Over the past few months, we have seen numerous leaks and rumours suggesting what the new iPhone 14 smartphones will look like. Now a South Korean blog, citing a US developer, has shared some fresh details about the Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro colour options.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

    At the Far Out event on September 7, Apple is anticipated to introduce four new iPhone models. The models in this year's premium Apple iPhone series, according to analysts, will be the Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Max, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, and Apple iPhone Pro Max. Numerous leaks and rumours about the design of the upcoming iPhone 14 cellphones have surfaced in recent months. Now, a South Korean blog called Naver has given some new information on the colour possibilities for the Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro, citing a US developer.

    The blog claims that Apple will make the iPhone 14 available in six different colours: green, purple, blue, black, white, and red. The blog speculates that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro will come in five colour variations, including green, purple, silver, gold, and graphite, for the Pro variants.

    Also Read | Next generation iPhone SE may look like iPhone XR: Report

     The Korean blog speculates that the MagSafe magnets on the Apple iPhone 14 series may be stronger as well. For those who are unaware, Apple introduced the MagSafe charging system with the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone benefits from faster and better wireless charging thanks to the MagSafe. Even last year, the business released MagSafe-compatible accessories.

    Apart from the iPhone 14 series, Apple is also likely to introduce the second-generation AirPods Pro and the new Apple Watch Series 8 with a "Pro" variant during its Far Out September 7 event, which starts at 10:30pm IST. The first mixed-reality headset from Apple was also rumoured to debut this year, but that appears improbable today, and according to renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the AR/VR headset may debut next year.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 official launch date announced; Here's what you can expect from launch

