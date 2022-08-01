Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is TikTok working on new music app to challenge Spotify, Apple?

    ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has submitted a trademark application to the US Trademark Office for "TikTok Music" in May, citing patent reports. The service will allegedly allow users to buy, play, share, and download music.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 1:02 PM IST

    A music app for TikTok could be coming shortly. TikTok is well-known for its brief videos, but since the website is frequently used by users to discover new music, it seems natural that parent firm ByteDance would release a TikTok-branded music app.

    Insider reported that ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has submitted a trademark application to the US Trademark Office for "TikTok Music" in May, citing patent reports. The service will allegedly allow users to buy, play, share, and download music. According to the materials included in the investigation, it would also enable people to make, share, and suggest playlists, comment on music, and broadcast audio and video.

    ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, already has a music app called Resso that was released in 2020. The app includes some of the same characteristics as those listed in the aforementioned patent application and is accessible in Indonesia, Brazil, and India. Even TikTok is used by ByteDance to lead consumers to Resso in Brazil. Users who like a song in a short video on TikTok may listen to it in its entirety by going directly to Resso. TikTok Music plans to establish itself in significant areas including the US and the EU. Resso has now had over 100 million downloads internationally, according to app tracker Appbrain.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 to launch on August 10; here's how to pre-order your phone

    The Resso app has over 40 million monthly users in Indonesia, Brazil, and India, which is not bad for a newly released software. Resso is highly popular in India, despite the country's prohibition on ByteDance's well-known TikTok, and its active user base increased by 304% between January 2021 and January 2022. Spotify, in contrast, only expanded by 38%.

    These figures indicate that a "TikTok Music" app with the branding will cause major firms like Spotify, YouTube Music, and Apple Music to worry.

    Moto G32 with 50MP triple camera, 6.5-inch Full-HD display launched; Details here

