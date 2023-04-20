'What an incredible reception, Delhi, thank you!': Tim Cook after opening Apple Saket store launch

Apple inaugurated its second flagship shop in New Delhi's Saket on Thursday, after its first in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla complex. Tim Cook, the CEO of the tech company, opened the real retail location. He took to Twitter and thanked Delhi for an 'incredible reception'.

Today marks the formal opening of Apple's second official retail shop in the nation's capital. Tim Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Apple, unveiled the Apple Saket shop at 10 a.m. This is Apple's second shop, after the opening of its first in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex a day earlier.

Apple's Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook took to Twitter on Thursday morning after opening its second retail shop in India at Delhi's Select Citywalk Mall in Saket, thanking Delhi for the ‘incredible reception’.

Also Read | Apple Saket opens for public: 5 reasons why you must visit the store

Apple CEO tweeted: “What an incredible reception, Delhi, thank you! We’re delighted to welcome our customers to our newest store—Apple Saket!."

Apple CEO Tim Cook smiled as he welcomed the enthusiastic consumers gathering outside Apple's Saket shop in Delhi. He also talked with consumers and posed for photos with admirers. Apple Saket is a curving storefront with white wood tables selling Apple products and accessories, as well as an Indian-made feature wall.

Also Read | Apple Store in India: Fan surprises Tim Cook with 1984 vintage computer at grand Mumbai opening

There is an Apple Pickup station. Apple Pickup enables customers to order online and pick up their gadgets at a convenient time in-store. The Apple Saket shop operates entirely on renewable energy and is carbon neutral. The Saket shop employs more than 70 retail team members from 18 different Indian states who speak more than 15 languages.

Visitors may make a reservation at Apple Saket's Genius Bar for hands-on technical and hardware support from an expert. Appointments at the Genius Bar may assist with everything from setting up a device to retrieving an Apple ID, choosing an AppleCare plan, and adjusting subscriptions. The store is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Also Read | Apple's FIRST store opens in India; 6 things you should know about it