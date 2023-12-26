Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    iPhone tips: Here's how you can remove photo background & isolate subject

    iPhone tips: What if you could isolate the subject in an image on your iPhone within seconds? Yes, it's indeed possible. Here, let us tell you how this trick works and what you can do with the isolated subject.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

    Many individuals find image editing intimidating, particularly when it comes to isolating a topic from the backdrop of a shot. This makes sense, since you need to utilise high-end software like Adobe Photoshop or AI tools to do the same. However, what if you could quickly identify the subject of an iPhone image? It seems too wonderful to be true, but this time it is. Let us now explain the operation of this method and some possible uses for the isolated subject.

    But before we get started, there is a prerequisite that you should keep in mind: you need to have an iPhone that is running iOS 16 or later, as they feature it by default. With that out of the way, let's look at how to separate a topic from the backdrop:

    • First, launch the Photos app and select an image with a subject that can be seen; this may be a picture of you or your pet.
    • After that, all you have to do is tap and hold the topic until the edges begin to illuminate and it begins to rise slightly.
    • Following this, you may release the hold, at which point three options will show up: Copy, Share, and Add Sticker.
    • Click Share now and choose Save Image.
    • And that's it! The topic of your isolated photograph should now be saved in the iOS Photo gallery as a separate file.

    It should be mentioned that the same capability is supported by both macOS and iPadOS. Thus, you can accomplish the same thing with a Mac or iPad.

    Having said that, you may either save the PNG in its original format or copy the topic straight into artistic programmes like Procreate. We've been utilising this capability to isolate subjects and combine many ones into a single image to make thumbnails. This also makes it simple to insert text underneath the topic.

