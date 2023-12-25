Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    5 reasons why you should consider buying Poco M6 5G

    Poco has launched a new budget 5G phone priced at Rs 9,499. The phone is powered by MediaTek chipset and a 50MP AI dual rear camera. There will be two colour options: black and blue.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    Poco has officially revealed its Poco M5 5G phone in India, bringing another affordable 5G smartphone to the market. The smartphone features a 6.47-inch display and a MediaTek CPU. It has a 5MP front camera, a 50MP AI dual back camera, and runs Android 13 with MIUI 1.

    Let's examine the features, cost, and availability of Poco's most recent entry into the affordable smartphone market.

    Processor: The MediaTek Dimensity 6100+, which runs at 2.2GHz and 2.0GHz clock speeds, powers the Poco M6 5G. With up to 256GB of storage, up to 16GB of RAM, and an impressive 428K+ AnTuTu score, it provides a fast data processing experience. The smartphone, which runs MIUI 14 on top of Android 13, promises three years of security fixes in addition to two major Android upgrades.

    It has Corning Gorilla Glass installed for protection, along with dust and splash resistance. Unlocking is smooth because to the Fast Side fingerprint sensor, which is positioned handy on the side.

    Display: The phone has a 6.74-inch display that is certified flicker-free and reduced blue light by ToeV. It improves the user experience overall with a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz.

    Camera: With 4-in-1 Super Pixel technology, the 50MP AI Dual camera on the Poco M6 5G's rear camera captures detailed images, particularly in low light. With time-lapse selfie video capabilities and an AI portrait mode, the front camera is a 5MP AI Selfie camera.

    Battery: For all-day connection, the smartphone has a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W rapid charging.

    Price and availability: On December 26, 2023, at 12 PM, Flipkart will begin selling the Poco M6 5G. Three storage options will be available for the phone: INR 9,499 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model, Rs 10,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant, and Rs 12,499 for the 8GB+256GB variant. There will be two colour options: black and blue.

    Users can pick an equivalent product exchange offer or receive a discount of Rs 1,000 with ICICI Debit/Credit cards/EMI transactions as a special launch offer. Prepaid Airtel customers will also receive a special deal of an extra 50GB of data.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 1:55 PM IST
