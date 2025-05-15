The Indian government's cybersecurity agency, CERT-In, has issued a warning for iPhone and iPad users about vulnerabilities in iOS and iPadOS. These flaws could allow hackers to access sensitive data or disable devices.

Delhi: India's cybersecurity agency, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), has issued a warning for iPhone and iPad users about multiple vulnerabilities in Apple's iOS and iPadOS. These vulnerabilities could allow attackers to compromise devices, steal data, or completely disable them.

What is the government's warning?

CERT-In warns that a serious vulnerability in Apple's iOS and iPadOS could allow malicious apps to be installed, making devices unresponsive or completely unusable. Hackers could exploit these flaws to access sensitive data and potentially render devices useless, according to the high-severity warning issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, operating under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Which devices are at risk?

According to the CERT-In report, several devices, including iPhone XS and later models, may be affected if they are running iOS versions earlier than 18.3. Additionally, iPad Pro (12.9-inch 2nd generation and later), iPad Pro (10.5-inch), iPad 6th generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later are also at risk.

Affected software versions

iOS versions prior to 18.3 (iPhone XS and later)

iPadOS versions prior to 17.7.3 (iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad 6th generation)

iPadOS versions prior to 18.3 (all other newer iPad models)

What should users do?

CERT-In advises all users to update their devices to the latest software version immediately to mitigate this cyber threat. They also recommend avoiding installing unknown or unverified apps and downloading apps only from trusted sources. Users should also refrain from clicking on suspicious links or messages.