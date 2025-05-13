The iPhone 17 Pro series is most likely to feature a new camera layout which has been leaked recently. However, Apple also has some significant camera hardware advancements planned, which should excite consumers for the newest flagship iPhones available. The most recent information on the camera configuration of the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max indicates that Apple is committed to make these devices among the finest in its lineup.

iPhone 17 Pro series: What can you expect?

The new 48MP telephoto lens, which might replace the existing 12MP lens of the same type, is the largest improvement to the iPhone 17 Pro series camera arrangement. With this year's iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models, Apple may provide a complete set of 48MP sensors for its triple camera system.

The new lens, which has been referenced in several recent leaks, may also enable variable aperture on the iPhone 17 Pro variants. A new 24MP camera on the front of these devices might further improve these modifications, making it Apple's largest camera improvement in years.

Earlier, leaker Jon Prosser said that dual-recording option will be added to the iPhone 17 Pro cameras. Apple may eventually allow video recording from both the front and back cameras. The technology itself is not new; twin cameras have long been used to record videos by companies like Samsung and Nokia as well as apps like Snapchat.

When is launch expected?

Keeping up with Apple's recent trend of iPhone launches, the next series of smartphones could be launched anytime in the second or third week of September. Pre-orders should begin immediately after, with the availability expected within a week or two.

Expected price of iPhone 17 series

The iPhone 17 series might start at Rs 79,900 in India, but the prices could rise for the base and pro models, owing to the tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration. The manufacturing of phones in China might get costlier due to the ongoing tensions between Beijing and Washington.

A LiDAR scanner and three 48MP sensors—which ought to be the periscope telephoto lens—are probably going to be included in the 17 Pro camera configuration. However, as several stories this year have shown, the iPhone 19 series is probably going to get the biggest updates and modifications.