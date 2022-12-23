Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone, iPad to iMac: Why does Apple products have 'i' as a prefix?

    The use of the "i" prefix can be traced back to the introduction of the iMac in 1998, which was one of the first personal computers to offer built-in internet connectivity. The iMac was introduced by Steve Jobs, who was then serving as the CEO of Apple.

    First Published Dec 23, 2022, 6:10 PM IST

    Because of their svelte aesthetics, cutting-edge technology, and reputation for innovation, Apple goods have long been seen as aspirational and are widely sought after by customers all over the world. From the first Macintosh computer to the most recent iPhone, Apple has continuously created goods that are not just trustworthy and practical but also aesthetically pleasing.

    As a result of the company's focus on design and user experience, it has gained international acclaim and evolved into one of the most prosperous and well-known technological firms in the world. Apple goods, whether they are an iPod, iPad, iMac, or an iPhone, are renowned for their excellent quality and attractiveness, making them a status symbol for many customers.

    Many Apple devices have the letter I which stands for "internet." The corporation has used this prefix to a number of web-based devices, like as the iPod, iPad, iMac, and iPhone. The first personal computer with built-in internet access was the iMac, which was released in 1998. This is how the I prefix came to be used. Steve Jobs, who was then acting as Apple's CEO, unveiled the iMac.

    The I prefix has grown to be intimately identified with Apple and its products, and it now stands for the company's emphasis on user experience and innovation. A user-friendly interface and a sleek, contemporary appearance are often features of Apple devices that begin with the letter "i."

    One of the most iconic and influential products to carry the "i" prefix is the iPhone. The iPhone was unveiled in 2007 as a ground-breaking gadget that fused the capabilities of a cell phone with the might of the internet. The first iPhone was a revolutionary product that revolutionised how we connect with and utilise technology.

    Apple has introduced multiple upgrades and new iterations of the iPhone since the device's debut, each with enhanced features and functionalities. With millions of users worldwide, the iPhone is currently one of the most well-known and prominent cellphones.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2022, 6:10 PM IST
