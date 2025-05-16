Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone is set to be a game-changer, featuring a curved, bezel-less display and under-display camera. Production will reportedly take place in China due to the phone's complex design.

Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone is shaping up to be a substantial improvement, aiming to outperform the company's iPhone X unveiling some years ago. According to Bloomberg, Apple is seeking to minimize its reliance on China to produce iPhones, but this particular iPhone model (likely the iPhone XX) will be manufactured in the country due to its complicated and expensive design.

The major iPhone debut is still a few years away, but rumors are flying, indicating that the corporation is already well ahead of schedule in developing this particular model.

According to reports, the business will introduce a redesign with the special edition iPhone, which may have a curved display that does its best to provide a bezel-less screen experience.

This indicates that the iPhone XX model has an all-glass display with almost any visible bezels, which enhances the user's viewing experience. According to a South Korean report by ET News, Apple plans to enlist the assistance of Samsung or LG to create this screen.

The implementation of an under-display camera, which would permanently eliminate the notch and move the Face ID security function under the screen, may be the second major highlight of the iPhone 20 anniversary model.

Apple may be preparing for a gradual revamp with these changes starting in 2026, as we have heard rumors regarding this move with the iPhone 18 Pro series next year.

As you can guess, it will take technical know-how to fit them inside the iPhone, but Apple is determined to make it work, so China will be the primary source of its production needs, at least for the special model. The business is already accelerating its plans in India to produce iPhone 17 Pro models, and additional items should be added to the lineup soon.

The same report claims Apple plans to adopt the latest solid-state battery tech which is yet to launch with a market-ready phone. The company is hoping adopting this tech will allow this unique iPhone to accommodate some design tweaks without taking a big hit with the battery life.

The iPhone 20 anniversary still does not have a name yet but you can surely expect this special model to get an eye-catchy price tag. Let’s hope Apple keeps it within the range of the market and not show off its premium status.