The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max may feature a vapor chamber cooling system, a technology commonly used in high-end Android phones. This system could address overheating issues and support the increased demands of AI features in the new A19 Pro chip.

Apple may finally be updating its iPhones with a significant cooling boost. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could use a vapour chamber cooling mechanism if the recent leak is true. iPhones have so far avoided this, while Android phones have been using it for years. An photograph of what seems to be a new copper heat plate was supplied by a tipster going by the handle Majin Bu.

According to reports, this is a component of Apple's vapour chamber technology, which is now undergoing testing. According to reports, the design is still being developed, and certain technological problems must be resolved before it is finished.

What is the vapour chamber cooling system?

For comparison, vapour chamber cooling is already a feature of the majority of high-end Android smartphones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. When the phone heats up, the liquid within the sealed chamber in this mechanism turns to vapour. The process can then be repeated as the vapour disperses the heat across the plate, cools, and turns back into a liquid. while the phone is being used extensively, as while gaming or shooting lengthy videos, this configuration keeps it cooler.

At the moment, iPhones use simple cooling techniques that disperse heat through the body's glass and metal components. However, this method isn't always sufficient. iPhones have a tendency to overheat and occasionally display temperature warnings, which prevent the device from using certain functionalities until it cools down. By providing more constant performance throughout demanding activities, the new vapour chamber technology may be able to avoid these circumstances if it does occur.

Apple's increasing emphasis on AI features may be the cause of this shift. The CPU in future iPhones will probably have to do more complex tasks since they are anticipated to feature new AI-based technologies under the Apple Intelligence brand. Improved thermal management would be required to support that. The new A19 Pro CPU, which is anticipated to power the iPhone 17 Pro, has the potential to produce greater heat when under stress.

iPhone 17 series launching in September 2025

In September 2025, Apple is anticipated to reveal the iPhone 17 range. In the meanwhile, there will probably be additional leaks and stories that might help us anticipate what is next. However, for customers who frequently push their iPhones to the limit, this new thermal system would be a welcome upgrade if it does make it into the finished product.