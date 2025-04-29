The purported photos of the iPhone 17 Air have gone viral online and excited tech fans. The impending iPhone 17 Air's thin profile has been emphasized by the most recent leaks. According to a hands-on video, it is as thin as a pencil because of its 5.65mm thickness. Rumor has claimed that the iPhone 17 Air will be flawless, despite Apple's intentions to sacrifice some capabilities in order to meet the compact profile.

Let's concentrate on the anticipated high-end improvements, which are said to improve the iPhone 17 Air even more.

A19 chipset

It is anticipated that the iPhone 17 Air would use Apple's regular A19 chipset in terms of performance. The ordinary A19 is still expected to provide outstanding performance appropriate for the great majority of users, even though the Pro models are probably going to get the more sophisticated A19 Pro processor. With this strategy, Apple could be able to maintain the iPhone 17 Air at a lower price point, making it more desirable to consumers looking for a stylish and functional iPhone without having to choose the expensive Pro model.

Apple's own 5G modem

Beneath the surface, there may be another significant shift. Apple's own 5G modem is expected to be included in the iPhone 17 Air, taking the place of Qualcomm's current offering. After the iPhone 16e, this would make it the second iPhone to employ Apple's proprietary modem. According to reports, the specially made modem can download files at up to 4Gbps, albeit it might not support mmWave 5G.

Additionally, Apple's new custom-built C1 modem, which is intended to reduce power consumption during 5G connectivity, is anticipated to be included in the iPhone 17 Air. This will address a recurring problem that consumers have had with battery drain when on mobile networks.

Longer battery duration

Battery-related issues have been prevalent since the introduction of the iPhone 17 Air's thin design. But according to earlier sources, Apple is ensuring that the iPhone will have amazing battery stats, particularly in terms of its thinness. According to reports, Apple is developing two significant breakthroughs to guarantee that, despite its incredibly thin shape, the iPhone 17 Air has a long battery life. One focuses on the introduction of high-density battery cells, which can supply more power in a smaller footprint, while the other entails a full redesign of the display and internal silicon to increase energy efficiency.

120Hz display

Not only the Pro models of the iPhone 17 but also the iPhone 17 Air will have 120Hz ProMotion screens, according to Apple's plans. This update is anticipated to greatly increase overall responsiveness and smoothness when combined with Always-On Display capability, whether you're playing games or browsing through applications.

12GB RAM in base variants

According to a new analysis by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may give the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro the same amount of RAM (12GB). If confirmed, this action deviates from the company's custom of saving more memory for the premium Pro Max model. Despite its somewhat lower-end branding within the range, this innovation will improve the iPhone 17 Air's performance, perhaps providing a flagship-level experience. According to reports, Apple is reassessing its approach in light of changing needs for multitasking and AI capabilities.

iPhone 17 Air's expected price

Although Apple has not yet announced the iPhone 17 Air's official price, a rumor from Tom's Guide indicates that the company may try to maintain the base price of the iPhone 16 Plus. Should it turn out to be true, the iPhone 17Air may retail for $899 in the US and Rs 89,900 in India. Other reports, however, suggest that the cost may even surpass that of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is already available for $1,199 in the US and Rs 1,44,900 in India.