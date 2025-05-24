During the Glowtime event, Apple debuted the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro series, which excited tech fans who were seeking to upgrade. Four variants in this most recent lineup, all with a base storage capacity of 128 GB, are available to suit a variety of price ranges. The event, which marked a significant improvement over the iPhone 15 series, concentrated on performance, design, and AI technologies.

With the announcement that all iPhone 16 models are constructed from recycled materials, Apple highlighted sustainability. The bigger iPhone 16 Plus costs Rs 89,900 in India, while the normal iPhone 16 costs Rs 79,900.

For those wanting premium features and top-tier performance, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are priced at Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,44,900, respectively. These pricing reflect Apple's aim of segmenting the market into entry-level, mid-range, and professional consumers. Despite worldwide price increases, Indian pricing is constant and provides competitive value.

To make the upgrading process more tempting, Amazon is launching a device swap program that allows users to turn in their older cellphones for significant discounts on the most recent iPhone models, substantially lowering the whole cost. This program intends to make Apple's high-end gadgets more accessible to a larger audience. It also promotes sustainability by recycling obsolete gadgets.

iPhone 16 Pro price SLASHED on Amazon

Currently retailing at Rs 1,12,900 on Amazon, the iPhone 16 Pro has 128GB of internal storage and a stylish Natural Titanium finish. But for qualified customers, this high-end gadget is more reasonably priced thanks to Amazon's trade-in program. Customers may save up to Rs 42,750 by exchanging a fully working iPhone 15 (512GB), which essentially lowers the price of the iPhone 16 Pro to Rs 70,150.

Additionally, customers may earn an additional Rs 7,545 discount by using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, lowering the total price to Rs 62,505. For those wishing to upgrade to Apple's newest flagship, this set of deals offers substantial discounts. Free EMI plans can also be used in conjunction with these bank incentives. When making a transaction, cardholders can also receive cashback benefits.

iPhone 16 Pro features

Along with a Camera Control button, the iPhone 16 Pro series has a new gold color option. The iPhone 16 Pro Max boasts a bigger 6.9-inch screen, the largest on any iPhone to date, while the iPhone 16 Pro has a 6.3-inch screen. Both versions include 120Hz ProMotion screens that are constantly on and reduced bezels. Global markets are already seeing a surge in demand for the new Desert Titanium finish. According to Apple, the titanium construction reduces weight and increases durability. Black, White, Natural, and the recently introduced Desert Titanium finishes are the possible finishes for the Pro series.

The iPhone 16 Pro series features a new 48MP fusion camera with a second-generation quad-pixel sensor, eliminating shutter lag in 48MP ProRAW and HEIF photos. It also supports 4K120 video capture. A 48MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus is included, along with a 12MP sensor and a 5x telephoto lens with a 120mm focal length.