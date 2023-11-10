Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    iOS 17.2 update: Apple to bring new feature to iPhone 15 Pro series

    The second beta of iOS 17.2 bring a new feature iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max that allows users to record Spatial Video, which can be viewed in the Photos app on the upcoming Apple Vision Pro headset.

    iOS 17 2 update Apple to bring new feature to iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max series gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

    The US-based tech giant Apple has now started rolling out. Users of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may now capture Spatial Video, which can be seen in the Photos app on the future Apple Vision Pro headset, thanks to a new feature included in the second beta of iOS 17.2.

    According to MacRumors, one may activate spatial video recording by opening the Settings app, selecting the Camera section, choosing Formats, and turning on "Spatial Video for Apple Vision Pro."

    For optimal performance, Apple suggests holding the iPhone steadily in landscape position when capturing spatial video. A minute of spatial video requires 130MB of storage space and is captured at 30 frames per second in 1080p.

    Also Read | iPhone SE 4 to have iPhone 14 design and iPhone 15-like 48MP camera: Report

    Viewing spatial films captured with an iPhone 15 Pro on an iPhone seems like watching regular videos. The "Spatial" designation on spatial videos denotes that the Vision Pro can see them in three dimensions.

    By default, Spatial Videos are not displayed full screen on the Vision Pro headset. If you expand the video, Apple warns that the video “has excess motion” and “could cause discomfort.”

    As per Macrumors, the Journal app—which allows users to log their daily activities and thoughts—is the most significant addition to iOS 17.2. Apple offers subject ideas based on the music you listen to, the locations you travel, and the people you see in addition to allowing you to write about your daily life. Journal entries support pictures, voice recordings, and location information, with the app organized by entry date.

    By launching the Settings app, selecting the Software Update section, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option, and flipping on the iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 Developer Beta, registered developers can choose to participate in the betas. To download and install the beta, one must have an Apple ID linked to a developer account, according to MacRumors. In related news, Apple has made available to developers the second beta of the impending iPadOS 17.2 upgrade for testing.

    Also Read | Vivo Y27s with 50MP camera, Snapdragon 680 SoC launched; Check features, price & more

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone SE 4 to have iPhone 14 design and iPhone 15 like 48MP camera Report gcw

    iPhone SE 4 to have iPhone 14 design and iPhone 15-like 48MP camera: Report

    Vivo Y27s with 50MP camera Snapdragon 680 SoC launched Check features price more gcw

    Vivo Y27s with 50MP camera, Snapdragon 680 SoC launched; Check features, price & more

    WhatsApp rolls out Protect IP address feature Here is how you can enable it gcw

    WhatsApp rolls out 'Protect IP' address feature: Here's how you can enable it

    Apple festive offer You can get 50 per cent discount on AirPods with iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Pro series gcw

    Apple festive offer: You can get 50% discount on AirPods with iPhone 14 series

    JioPhone Prima 4G phone launched in India at Rs 2599 Check out specs design more gcw

    JioPhone Prima 4G phone launched in India at Rs 2,599; Check out specs, design & more

    Recent Stories

    ED seizes properties worth Rs 24.95 crores linked to Hero MotoCorp Chairman in money laundering case AJR

    BREAKING: ED seizes properties worth Rs 24.95 crores linked to Hero MotoCorp Chairman in money laundering case

    Another embarrassment for Pakistan; lamination paper shortage delays passport process anr

    Another embarrassment for Pakistan; lamination paper shortage delays passport process

    Rajasthan Election 2023: This polling booth has just 35 voters, all members of one family AJR

    Rajasthan Election 2023: This polling booth has just 35 voters, all members of one family

    Hot chocolate to turmeric latte: 7 drinks to try in winter mornings ATG

    Hot chocolate to turmeric latte: 7 drinks to try in winter mornings

    Kerala becomes first state to complete social audit at National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme rkn

    Kerala becomes first state to complete social audit at National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon