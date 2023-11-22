Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Microsoft unveils Outlook Lite with SMS, local language support for Indian users

    Microsoft has rolled out Outlook Lite, a user-friendly email and SMS app designed specifically for Indian users. This app combines email and SMS features in a compact design, catering to users with lightweight devices on any network, the company said in a press release.

    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 4:32 PM IST

    Microsoft has released Outlook Lite, an intuitive email and SMS application created especially for Indian consumers. According to a press release from the firm, this programme caters to consumers with lightweight smartphones on any network by combining email and SMS functionality in a small design. Microsoft said Outlook Lite focuses on solving the communication needs of users in emerging markets, offering support for Indian vernacular languages and SMS. 

    With features like voice typing, transliteration, and support for regional languages, users may create and read emails in their favourite language with ease. The software now supports Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, and Gujarati; further languages may be added later.

    By classifying messages into groups like commerce, promotions, and interpersonal connections, the programme also makes SMS texting simpler. Its simplified inbox makes it easier for customers to remember appointments, make travel reservations, pay bills and schedule petrol.

     

    Outlook Lite now incorporates voice typing, transliteration, and email reading in regional languages, making it easier for users to compose and read emails in their preferred language. The platform intends to broaden its language support to further embrace India's linguistic diversity.

    "Outlook Lite aims to provide users with a more convenient and personalised way to stay informed and get things done," said Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director of Microsoft India Development Centre.

    In the future, Outlook Lite will support language translation for SMS, allowing users to read messages in their preferred language or switch between languages effortlessly. This feature will be particularly helpful for users who receive messages in multiple languages or communicate with people from different regions. Outlook Lite presents a unified smart inbox that sorts messages into categories like transactions, promotions, and personal.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 4:32 PM IST
