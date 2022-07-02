Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Instagram now lets iOS users to delete their account; Here's how to do it

    iPhone users who have an Instagram account may now go to the app settings and deactivate their account. If you want to return to the app after a few months, you can delete your account temporarily on the Meta-owned platform. It's not just Instagram; other applications appear to have cleverly engineered their deleting mechanisms so that consumers avoid using them.

    Instagram now lets iOS users to delete their account Here s how to do it gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 2, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

    Instagram now allows users to delete their accounts from the app, but only on iPhones. That's true, before today, deleting your Instagram account was a complex and time-consuming process. As a result, most individuals will just deactivate. However, due to a change in Apple's App Review Guidelines, applications such as Instagram are now required to make this process easier for their customers.

    iPhone users who have an Instagram account may now go to the app settings and deactivate their account. If you want to return to the app after a few months, you can delete your account temporarily on the Meta-owned platform. It's not just Instagram; other applications appear to have cleverly engineered their deleting mechanisms so that consumers avoid using them. However, Apple's improvements to the App Store ensure that customers now have that power in their hands, via their iPhone.

    Also Read | 5 useful ways to improve battery life of your smartphone

    Surprisingly, Google continues to allow these platforms to use the web-only deletion procedure. And, with Apple revising its policies, we hope Google will follow suit in the near future.

    How to delete an Instagram account from the iOS app

    • On your iPhone, launch the Instagram app.
    • Select the Profile tab.
    • Navigate to Accounts and then select Delete Account.
    • Instagram will present you with two options: Account deactivation or deletion
    • Click Delete Account and confirm your decision.

    Also Read | WhatsApp to soon let user answer video calls with animated avatars

    However, Instagram is allowing you another 30 days to ensure that you truly want the account to be removed. Before that, you have the option to prevent Instagram from permanently deleting your account. According to sources, Meta is ensuring that all of its co-owned products, including WhatsApp, meet with the new standards. And we hope that more platforms will follow suit with an easy-to-use account termination procedure.

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2022, 2:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5 useful ways to improve battery life of your smartphone gcw

    5 useful ways to improve battery life of your smartphone

    Nothing Ear 1 Stick earbuds 2022 may launch on July 12 with Nothing phone 1 Here s what we know gcw

    Nothing Ear (1) Stick earbuds 2022 may launch on July 12; Here's what we know

    Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) crosses over 100 million registered users - adt

    Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) crosses over 100 million registered users

    Apple pushing users to buy fuel directly from CarPlay Here s an update gcw

    Apple pushing users to buy fuel directly from CarPlay? Here's an update

    OnePlus Nord 2T launched 80W fast charging to triple rear camera 5 things you need to know about gadget gcw

    OnePlus Nord 2T launched: 80W fast charging to triple rear camera; 5 things you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Here is how Liverpool players reacted as Mohamed Salah pens new contract-ayh

    Here's how Liverpool players reacted as Mohamed Salah pens new contract

    Mohd Zubair case Delhi Police makes stunning funding claim gcw

    Mohd Zubair case: Delhi Police makes stunning funding claim

    Vijay Deverakonda to Ranbir Kapoor Aamir Khan actors who went naked for films drb

    Vijay Deverakonda to Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, actors who went naked for films

    India at 75 Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    NBA Free-Agency 2022: Chicago Bulls re-sign Zach Lavine on 5-year USD 215 million contract-krn

    NBA Free-Agency 2022: Chicago Bulls re-sign Zach Lavine on 5-year USD 215 million contract

    Recent Videos

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon