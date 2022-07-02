Instagram now lets iOS users to delete their account; Here's how to do it

iPhone users who have an Instagram account may now go to the app settings and deactivate their account. If you want to return to the app after a few months, you can delete your account temporarily on the Meta-owned platform. It's not just Instagram; other applications appear to have cleverly engineered their deleting mechanisms so that consumers avoid using them.

Instagram now allows users to delete their accounts from the app, but only on iPhones. That's true, before today, deleting your Instagram account was a complex and time-consuming process. As a result, most individuals will just deactivate. However, due to a change in Apple's App Review Guidelines, applications such as Instagram are now required to make this process easier for their customers.

iPhone users who have an Instagram account may now go to the app settings and deactivate their account. If you want to return to the app after a few months, you can delete your account temporarily on the Meta-owned platform. It's not just Instagram; other applications appear to have cleverly engineered their deleting mechanisms so that consumers avoid using them. However, Apple's improvements to the App Store ensure that customers now have that power in their hands, via their iPhone.

Surprisingly, Google continues to allow these platforms to use the web-only deletion procedure. And, with Apple revising its policies, we hope Google will follow suit in the near future.

How to delete an Instagram account from the iOS app

On your iPhone, launch the Instagram app.

Select the Profile tab.

Navigate to Accounts and then select Delete Account.

Instagram will present you with two options: Account deactivation or deletion

Click Delete Account and confirm your decision.

However, Instagram is allowing you another 30 days to ensure that you truly want the account to be removed. Before that, you have the option to prevent Instagram from permanently deleting your account. According to sources, Meta is ensuring that all of its co-owned products, including WhatsApp, meet with the new standards. And we hope that more platforms will follow suit with an easy-to-use account termination procedure.