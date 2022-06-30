Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp to soon let user answer video calls with animated avatars

    WhatsApp is working on making people look as animated avatars in video conversations. On demand, these animated avatars will replace WhatsApp profile photographs or the front camera feed from your phone.

    Over the past few months, WhatsApp has been beefing up the instant messaging service with a lot of features to make usage easier and to help the Meta-owned programme compete with rivals like Telegram. WhatsApp appears to be working on its newest trick - emoji-inspired avatars in video calls.

    According to a recent claim from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on making people look as animated avatars in video conversations. On demand, these animated avatars will replace WhatsApp profile photographs or the front camera feed from your phone. The amusing feature has apparently been in development for some time and is still not complete.

    Also Read | WhatsApp can now track menstrual cycle via period tracker chatbot; Here's how

    WABetaInfo's picture just displays a new 'Move to avatar' button that users will need to touch to switch from the live front camera stream to their animated avatars. However, beta users who see the button appear during video conversations should not get too enthusiastic just yet because the button is not yet functioning.

    Animated avatars will be a nice addition to WhatsApp's lacklustre video call experience, which lacks filters and amusing features like Google Duo. However, we have no idea what type of animated avatars WhatsApp will use in the future. These might be in two or three dimensions.

    Also Read | Want to WhatsApp someone without saving their number? Here's how to do it

    More information should be available after WhatsApp implements the capability when the 'Option to avatar' switch is selected. There is presently no date for when this may be enabled, so don't hold your breath. It could take months before the feature appears in beta in its complete form, and much longer until it appears in the app's stable edition.

