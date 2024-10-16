Instagram introduces customisable Profile Card feature: What is it? How to use it?

Meta owned Instagram has added another interesting feature today. A new feature called "profile cards," which are effectively digital business cards for your profile, is being introduced by the social networking site. A brief overview of your Instagram profile, complete with a bio, profile photo, and scannable QR code, is provided by the two-sided card. This innovative digital tool functions as a customizable card that may also function as a virtual business card. It is especially helpful for regular users and artists who want to network or promote their profiles.

What is Instagram's Profile Card feature?

There are two primary components to the Profile Card. Personal information such as the user's bio, profile photo, and category (personal, creator, or company) are shown on one side. Additionally, users may add a musical track to the card, giving it a unique touch that allows them to communicate who they are. By using their device to scan the QR code on the opposite side, users may easily browse and follow profiles.

Because it blends creativity and functionality, the feature is anticipated to appeal to both experts and casual users. It gives companies a fresh approach to draw clients and expedite communications. In the meanwhile, the Profile Card facilitates smooth engagement by providing a rapid scan-and-follow method for users to connect with others.

This new implementation attempts to make QR codes a more essential component of user interactions on Instagram, even though the site has already experimented with them, especially for broadcast channels.

How to create Profile Card?

Users may utilize or modify a Profile Card by going to their profile, selecting "Share Profile," and then adjusting the card's appearance using the editing tools. When finished, it may be posted to a narrative with a rotating, two-sided display, saved as a picture for distribution on other platforms, or shared straight on Instagram.

Instagram users have shared their accounts via QR codes since 2018. However, new profile cards that emphasize hobbies and content provide a more comprehensive sharing experience. Instagram's profile card feature, now available globally, helps users market themselves and expand their network, ideal for those seeking collaborations or wanting to grow their influence.

