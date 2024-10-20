Redmi 13C to Infinix Hot 50: Best 5G phones to buy under Rs 10,000

The 5G revolution in India has made 5G technology accessible and affordable. Several smartphones now offer 5G connectivity for under Rs 10,000, enabling users to upgrade from older devices. These budget-friendly options include models from Tecno, Redmi, Infinix, and Realme.

In India, the 5G revolution has made 5G technology more accessible. In addition to lowering the cost of 5G phones in India, it has enabled 5G connection even in the most remote regions of the nation. Customers in the nation may now get 5G cellphones for less than Rs 10,000. Here is a list of the top 5G phones under Rs 10,000 for those looking to upgrade from their outdated 4G or feature phones to a new 5G phone:

Tecno Spark 30C The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version of the Tecno Spark 30C 5G costs Rs 9,998. This smartphone includes an 8MP front-facing camera and a 6.67-inch HD display. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which is supported by a 5,000mAh battery, powers it. This phone sports a 48MP camera on the rear.

Redmi 13C 5G The base model of the Redmi 13C 5G, which has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, costs Rs 9,499 in India. It is available in Startrail Silver, Green, and Black color options. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor. Regarding the display, it has a 5.MP front-facing camera and a 6.74-inch Dot Drop display. It sports a 50MP AI camera on the back. Dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.3 are further features.

Infinix Hot 50 5G Last month, the Infinix Hot 5G made its way to India. The base model, which comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, costs Rs 9,999. It has a 6.7-inch HD+ screen with a Dynamic Bar notch and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse wireless charging and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor.The Infinix Hot 50 5G front camera features an 8MP front camera, a 48MP rear camera, and a depth sensor.

Realme Narzo N65 5G The base model of the Realme Narzo 5G, which has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, costs Rs 9,999, while the top option, which has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, costs Rs 13,999. The 6.67-inch display of the Realme Narzo 5G has a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. It runs Android 14 OS with a realme UI 4.0 and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor. The Realme Narzo N65 5G features two cameras on the back: a 50MP AI camera and an 8MP camera. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.3 and is powered by a 4,880mAh battery.

