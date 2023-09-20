In a rush to create viral photos with the latest AI trend? Know THIS

AI apps are trending these days on social media platforms. The curiosity and craze for the new app have created a big change in the trend of AI apps. Have you ever thought about how it will affect you later on?

Nowadays, many apps are available on phones where fraud activities are taken by creating your AI pictures. While providing the details in the apps, don't forget that you are giving your data to the cyber-hacking world.

The new app, named Photolab, has sparked huge curiosity among people. People are creating their AI models using these apps, which are shared through their social media platforms. Have you ever thought about how it will affect you later on?

The biggest threat to these types of apps is that cybercriminals can exploit your image processing capabilities for various purposes. AI apps like Photolab often require access to your photos, which can raise concerns about your privacy. There is a risk that your images and personal data may be stored or misused by the app's developers or third parties. As AI technology advances, it is crucial to address these drawbacks to protect against the misuse of such apps in the realm of hacking and fraud prevention.

The app is available both on Android and iOS. By opening the app, asked you to upload your picture into any of its templates. The users can use any templates and models they wish. If you want fair skin with a cool outfit, then so be it.

Linerock Investments Limited is the creator of this app, which has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. The app's tagline is "Photo Lab: The Easiest Way to Make Your Photos Look Awesome."

Photolab is just a simple app that has created a huge wave in the AI industry. But what made the app a hit was psychology rather than technology. Photolab is not the first editing app to go viral. There have been viral apps like Remini, Lensa AI, Face App, and Prisma. The apps will go viral, flare up at the beginning, and then the trends goes down. That is the science behind viral photo apps. People are attracted to these trends because of their curiosity and longing for beauty concepts that have been carried in their minds for ages.