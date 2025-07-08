The Honor X9c has launched in India, featuring a curved AMOLED display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, and a 108MP camera. It boasts a large battery with fast charging and enhanced durability features.

This week, Honor unveiled its new X9c smartphone to the Indian market, giving consumers another choice if they're looking for a mid-range gadget. It has a curved screen, a Snapdragon CPU, and an installed version of MagicOS that is based on Android 15. The phone has a light body, an IP certification, and a special water-resistant construction.

Honor X9c: Features and specifications

Along with additional eye protection features, the Honor X9c boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED curved display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, which has 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, powers the gadget.

It is powered by MagicOS 9.0, which is based on Android 15, and it promises several OS updates. AI capabilities like Magic Capsule, Motion Sensing, and Erase are available from Honor.

The X9c's dual rear camera configuration consists of a 5MP ultra-wide lens and a 108MP main sensor with OIS for image. A 16MP camera on the front of the phone is used for video calls and selfies. With the use of silicone carbon technology, the phone's 6,600mAh battery can be charged at a super fast rate of 66W.

Honor has made some lofty promises regarding the device's longevity. The manufacturer claims that the phone can function in extremely hot or cold environments and that it will be stronger enough to withstand drops without suffering significant harm. After making its debut in 2024, the Honor X9c is now making its way to the Indian market, where it will face off against companies like Nothing, Realme, Redmi Note, and others.

Honor X9c: Price and availability

The Honor X9c, which retails for Rs 21,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, was released in India. Honor will begin selling the phone nationwide on July 12.