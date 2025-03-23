user
Honor Pad X9a with 11.5-inch LCD screen launched: Check specs, features and more

The Honor Pad X9a tablet has launched in Malaysia, featuring a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 685, and Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0. It boasts an 8,300mAh battery, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 4:53 PM IST

The Honor Pad X9a, the company's newest tablet, has been released in Malaysia. It features an 11.5-inch LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is equipped with an 8,300mAh battery, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatibility. The company's MagicOS 9.0 is installed on top of Android 15, which powers the Honour Pad X9a. Additionally, it has an 8-megapixel back camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Although the Honorr Pad X9's pricing has not yet been disclosed by the firm, the tablet is presently available on the Honor Malaysia website. There will only be one shade of grey available. According to Honour, the Pad X9a will be offered with 8GB+128GB of RAM and storage.

The 11.5-inch, 2.5K (1,504x2,508 pixel) LCD screen of the new Honor Pad X9a has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is equipped with 8GB of RAM and an octa core Snapdragon 685 CPU. Honor allows users to use 8GB of unused storage as virtual RAM, just like a lot of other Android smartphones.

The Honor Pad X9a has an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus for photography. A 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture is used for selfies and video chats.


The Honor Pad X9a has a storage capacity of 128GB. The tablet is compatible with the company's wireless keyboards and stylus and has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 connection. MagicOS 9.0, which is based on Android 15, powers the tablet.

 

Honor has added a quad speaker configuration to the Pad X9a. It can be charged at 35W using a Li-ion battery with a capacity of 8,300mAh. According to the manufacturer, the tablet's standby battery lasts up to 70 days. It weighs around 475g and has dimensions of 267.3x167x6.77mm.

