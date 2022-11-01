Twitter logo carved into pumpkin: Elon Musk's Halloween photo goes viral

Elon Musk carved out the Twitter logo on a pumpkin and dressed his dog in a t-shirt with the logo printed on it too. The picture has obviously gone viral online and you should not miss out on it.

Following his acquisition of Twitter, it appears that billionaire Elon Musk is celebrating Halloween in grand style this year. He decided to take action against some of the highest-ranking workers of the network, including Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, after confirming his takeover of Twitter on Friday. The Tesla chief recently published a Halloween graphic on his official Twitter account. A dog and a pumpkin can both be seen in the image. The Twitter bird is carved into the pumpkin. Not only that, but there is also a dogecoin dog nearby, who is spotted sporting a T-shirt from Twitter.

A wink emoji was used when sharing the picture. Now, it has more than 100,000 likes after becoming popular.

In the comment section, netizens are speculating if the tweet means anything. “This is a dogcoin wearing twitter clothes, which greatly benefits the dogcoin," wrote a Twitter user. Elon Musk tweeted this, which caused dogecoin's price to soar. That entire cryptocurrency is supported by his manipulating its values, haha," a another Twitter user said.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk recently shared on the microblogging platform how he celebrated Halloween this year with his mother Maye Musk. On Monday night in New York City, the 52-year-old millionaire attended model Heidi Klum's yearly Halloween celebration. He uploaded two pictures of himself wearing the leathery red armour of a Samurai. His mother and Brooke Wall, the founder and CEO of the Wall Group, were also visible in the photos.

A video of Musk walking into the San Francisco office of Twitter earlier went popular on social media. The Tesla Chief has also altered his biography to read "Chief Twit." Musk may be seen in the footage lugging the sink and claiming that he was attempting to sink in. "Let it sink in, we're entering Twitter HQ! "read the description for the video. He may be seen joyously and enthusiastically walking into the workplace.

