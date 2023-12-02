Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Here's a step-by-step guide to check YouTube music recap 2023

    YouTube is extending this feature to the YouTube app, where users will find a dedicated Recap page showcasing the same stats and insights available on YouTube Music. Recap page on the YouTube Music app and scroll through to see their personalised stats (top artists, songs, moods, genres, albums, playlists and more) from this year.
     

    Following Apple and Spotify, Google-owned YouTube Music has made its 2023 Recap available to the public. The company said that music lovers can access their customised 2023 Recap page on the YouTube Music app and browse through their favourite artists, songs, moods, genres, albums, playlists, and more from this year.

    We're thrilled to share that we've added the entire experience to the YouTube app. On the app, you'll find a special Recap page with the same data and analysis that's accessible on YouTube Music. The business stated in a blog post, "We've announced numerous new tools to let you relive your year in sound, along with bringing this experience to the YouTube app.

    Also Read | iQOO 12 priority pass announced: Check out its benefits and other offers

    How To Check YouTube Music Recap 2023

    - On your phone, launch the YouTube Music app.

    - Make sure you have your account logged in.

    - Tap on the picture of your profile to choose "Your Recap."

    - Your top five artists, songs, moods, genres, albums, and playlists will be shown on YouTube Music.

    - The Recap contains details on the longest listening streak you've had and the total minutes you've listened to in 2023.

    - The Recap page is located in the playlists next to the articles' top statistics.

    – To access stories, select ‘Watch now’, and you have the option to download or share the stories.

    The same data and insights that are available on YouTube Music will now be accessible on a dedicated Recap page within the YouTube app, thanks to a new feature from YouTube.

    Additionally, YouTube Music will now combine a variety of colours, moods, and images from this year's best tracks, energy scores, and moods to produce a creative piece of artwork that serves as the album cover. 

    Also Read | Apple Watch Series 9 launched in new colour with additional faces; Check details

