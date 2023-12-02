Here's a step-by-step guide to check YouTube music recap 2023

YouTube is extending this feature to the YouTube app, where users will find a dedicated Recap page showcasing the same stats and insights available on YouTube Music. Recap page on the YouTube Music app and scroll through to see their personalised stats (top artists, songs, moods, genres, albums, playlists and more) from this year.

Following Apple and Spotify, Google-owned YouTube Music has made its 2023 Recap available to the public. The company said that music lovers can access their customised 2023 Recap page on the YouTube Music app and browse through their favourite artists, songs, moods, genres, albums, playlists, and more from this year.

How To Check YouTube Music Recap 2023

- On your phone, launch the YouTube Music app.

- Make sure you have your account logged in.

- Tap on the picture of your profile to choose "Your Recap."

- Your top five artists, songs, moods, genres, albums, and playlists will be shown on YouTube Music.

- The Recap contains details on the longest listening streak you've had and the total minutes you've listened to in 2023.

- The Recap page is located in the playlists next to the articles' top statistics.

– To access stories, select ‘Watch now’, and you have the option to download or share the stories.

Additionally, YouTube Music will now combine a variety of colours, moods, and images from this year's best tracks, energy scores, and moods to produce a creative piece of artwork that serves as the album cover.

