    Apple Watch Series 9 launched in new colour with additional faces; Check details

    The company has launched its Apple Watch Series 9 (Product) Red colour model. with some unique watch faces. The (PRODUCT) RED version of the Apple Watch Series 9 is now available for buying on Apple’s official online store and retail outlets, with prices starting at Rs 41,900 Or $399.

    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 1:37 PM IST

    On World AIDS Day, the Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is promoting (PRODUCT)RED versions of a range of products. The Apple Watch Series 9 (Product) in red hue has been released by the corporation. includes a few distinctive watch faces. Prices for the Apple Watch Series 9 in (PRODUCT) RED start at Rs 41,900, or $399, and can be purchased through Apple's official online store and retail locations.

    Apple and (RED) have joined forces to aid in the Global Fund's fight against HIV/AIDS. Every (PRODUCT)RED purchase generates revenue that goes towards the Global Fund's initiatives to combat COVID-19 and AIDS.

    Every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, via the Apple Store app, or in-store until December 8 will result in a $1 donation from Apple.

    The organisation claims that over the course of the previous 17 years, its patrons have given in excess of a quarter of a billion dollars, enabling millions of people to receive vital antiretroviral therapy and HIV testing. Additionally, this programme has assisted moms living with HIV in preventing the infection from spreading to their offspring.

    For a number of watch faces, including Palette, Solar Analogue, Metropolitan, World Time, Numerals Mono, Gradient, Stripes, and Typograph, Apple has added red choices in watchOS 10. In observance of World AIDS Day, crimson choices have been added.

    Because the Apple Watch Series 9 is powered by the Apple S9 processor, it can handle a number of new features, including rapid charging capabilities, Siri on-device, and a brand-new gesture-based function dubbed "double tap." The S9 processor's 4-core Neural Engine, which senses wrist motion to enable double tapping, powers the new functionality.

    Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 9 has a new display that has a minimum brightness of just 1 nit and a maximum brightness of 2000 nits, which is twice as bright as the Apple Watch Series 8. Apple states that the S9 SiP's "power efficiency allows Apple Watch Series 9 to maintain an all-day 18-hour battery life" in regards to battery life.

