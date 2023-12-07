Google unveils Gemini, its largest and 'most capable' AI model, to take on OpenAI

Google parent Alphabet unveiled Gemini, its largest and most capable AI model to date, as the tech giant looks to take on rivals OpenAI's GPT-4 and Meta's Llama 2 in a race to lead the nascent artificial intelligence (AI) space.

Google has released Gemini, their next-generation big language model, which will power the company's Pixel 8 Pro smartphone and the Google Bard chatbot. The search engine giant refers to Gemini as its "most capable and general model," and it replaces PaLM 2. It was designed to be multimodal, which means it can interpret and function utilising several types of information such as text, code, graphics, and even video.

Taking to social media, CEO Sundar Pichai wrote: "Seeing some qs on what Gemini *is* (beyond the zodiac :). Best way to understand Gemini’s underlying amazing capabilities is to see them in action, take a look ⬇️"

"Introducing Gemini 1.0, our most capable and general AI model yet. Built natively to be multimodal, it’s the first step in our Gemini-era of models. Gemini is optimized in three sizes - Ultra, Pro, and Nano Gemini Ultra’s performance exceeds current state-of-the-art results on 30 of the 32 widely-used academic benchmarks. With a score of 90.0%, Gemini Ultra is the first model to outperform human experts on MMLU.," Pichai wrote.

Aside with breaking records in benchmarks, Gemini is also adaptable. Google claims it can run on data centres while also being built to work on something as little as a mobile phone.

Google Gemini 1.0 is available in three flavours: Gemini Ultra, Gemini Pro (which powers Google Bard), and Gemini Nano (which powers phones like the Pixel 8 Pro). This is supposed to make it easier for developers and enterprise-level clients to grow and innovate utilising AI.

According to Google, Gemini beats GPT-4 in general, reasoning, math, and coding benchmarks, and duplicates the same in multimodal benchmarks in picture, video, and audio. To get a sense of Gemini's capabilities, use Google Bard to compare Gemini Pro to PaLM 2. Google describes this as the most significant improvement to Bard since its introduction earlier this year.

Furthermore, Google Pixel 8 Pro users will be able to utilise Gemini Nano via applications such as Recorder, Gboard, and even WhatsApp, with support for other chat apps coming later.

In addition, Google promises that Gemini will be accessible shortly in services such as search, Ads, Chrome, and Duet AI. In addition, for developers and corporations, Gemini Pro will be available via the Gemini API in Google AI Studio or Google Cloud Vertex AI.

