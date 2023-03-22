Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google rolls out its ChatGPT rival Bard for some users 'as an experiment'; Know all details

    In a new blog post, Google announced that it is rolling out Bard 'as an experiment' for some users and that interested people can join the waitlist for accessing the chatbot. However, it is to be noted that only selected users will get access to Google's ChatGPT rival. 

    Last month, Google unveiled Bard, its own AI chatbot, in an announcement that was criticised by staff members for being hurried. The chatbot was introduced as a competition to ChatGPT, which has grown extremely popular and has gained even more strength with the release of GPT-4. Moreover, Bard is now being tested by a few users.

    Google said in a recent blog post that Bard is being made available to certain users "as an experiment" and that those who are interested may sign up for the waitlist to utilise the chatbot. It should be emphasised, nevertheless, that only a small group of people will have access to Google's ChatGPT rival.

    Google's Bard will also be accessible to those who are willing to register for a waiting, much like what Microsoft did when releasing the new Bing. Only residents of the US and the UK may currently sign up for the queue, but as time goes on, other nations will also be able to access Bard.

    "Bard will continue to get better as we add features like coding, other languages, and multimodal interactions. And we'll be learning along with you as we go, that much is clear. With your suggestions, Bard will continue to improve. Bard is available for trial at bard.google.com. As we roll out access, we'll start with the United States and the United Kingdom and eventually include other nations and languages," Google posted in a blog post.

    Google introduced Bard in an effort to compete with ChatGPT. Bard was criticised for its inappropriate reactions, factual blunders, and other things shortly after its release.

