    Nothing Ear (2) to launch today: When & where to watch event live? Here's what we can expect

    Nothing Ear (2) launch today: Nothing has not revealed any official specifications, but a few posters hint that the upcoming Ear (2) TWS earbuds will again rock a transparent design.
     

    Nothing Ear 2 to launch today When where to watch event live Here is what we can expect
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

    Nothing is planned to release new TWS earbuds with the name Ear (2). The Nothing Ear (1), which also happened to be the company's initial product launch in 2021, will be replaced by the Ear (2), as its name implies.

    Nothing, co-founded by former OnePlus executive Carl Pei, will host a virtual event tonight, March 22, at 8:30 PM IST.  Pei and well-known YouTuber Marques Brownlee will unveil the Nothing Ear (2). (MKBHD). On YouTube, viewers may watch the live feed for free.

    Nothing has not provided any official details, but several posters give the impression that the new earbuds will once more have a transparent design.  The original Nothing Ear (1) received positive reviews for their distinct and lightweight design.

    Even if the specs are unknown, we may anticipate certain improvements. Nothing could be done to enhance the active noise cancellation (ANC) function, which is also included on the original Ear (1). It could also increase support for high-bitrate Bluetooth codecs so that enabled applications can provide a greater music experience. When ANC is switched on, the original Ear (1) lasts 4 hours, 30 minutes, and 6 hours when it is off. The organisation led by Carl Pei could also wish to enhance such aspect.

    The original Nothing Ear (1) and charging case are quite scratch-prone, therefore Nothing might think about upgrading the construction quality.

    Wireless charging, which is relatively unusual among earphones priced about Rs 8,000, may still be supported by the charging case. As the original Ear (1) is only available in white and black colours, it will be interesting to see whether the new Ear (2) is provided in more colour possibilities.

    If Nothing Ear 2 come with notable upgrades, the price will definitely increase. Nothing's second-gen Ear (stick) are currently available on Flipkart for Rs 8,499. Ear (stick) do not even support ANC.

