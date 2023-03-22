Looking for affordable smartphone? Nokia C12 Pro is the one

The Nokia C12 Pro comes with a 6.30-inch touchscreen display with a 60 Hz refresh rate. The Nokia C12 Pro price in India starts at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM version and the 3GB RAM version is priced at Rs 7,499. The smartphone comes in Dark Cyan, Charcoal, and Light Mint colours.

After announcing the Nokia C12 entry-level smartphone, HMD Global has unveiled a new budget phone dubbed – the Nokia C12 Pro. An octa-core CPU, 2GB of virtual Memory support, a clear operating system, night and portrait photo settings for both the front and rear cameras, and many more features are included with the Nokia C12 Pro. It is excellent to provide so many helpful features at such a low cost.

The low-cost smartphone is available in three colours: Light Mint, Charcoal, and Dark Cyan. In terms of accessibility, consumers may buy the new Nokia smartphone through brick-and-mortar shops, online retailers, and Nokia.com.

Regarding the technical details, the Nokia C12 Pro has a 6.3-inch HD+ display. It has an 8-megapixel camera system on the back, and a 5-megapixel front camera for taking pictures and making video calls. Despite being such an affordable phone, the Nokia C12 Pro includes camera models like – night and portrait.

Operating system for the Nokia C12 Plus is Android 12 (Go edition). In India, the phone is offered in two configurations: 2GB RAM + 64GB storage and 3GB RAM + 64GB storage (each of it with 2GB virtual RAM support). The additional RAM support boosts speed overall and facilitates easier switching between several programmes.

The manufacturer said that the phone includes at least two years' worth of routine security updates. The business also claims to provide a 12-month Replacement Warranty with the Nokia C12 Pro.

The base edition of the Nokia C12 Pro, which has 64GB of internal storage and 2GB RAM + 2GB Virtual RAM, is priced at Rs 6,999. The second variant costs Rs 7999 and has 64GB of internal storage in addition to 5GB RAM (including 3GB RAM + 2GB Virtual RAM).

