Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Looking for affordable smartphone? Nokia C12 Pro is the one

    The Nokia C12 Pro comes with a 6.30-inch touchscreen display with a 60 Hz refresh rate. The Nokia C12 Pro price in India starts at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM version and the 3GB RAM version is priced at Rs 7,499. The smartphone comes in Dark Cyan, Charcoal, and Light Mint colours.

    Looking for affordable smartphone Nokia C12 Pro is the one Here is why you should buy it gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

    After announcing the Nokia C12 entry-level smartphone, HMD Global has unveiled a new budget phone dubbed – the Nokia C12 Pro. An octa-core CPU, 2GB of virtual Memory support, a clear operating system, night and portrait photo settings for both the front and rear cameras, and many more features are included with the Nokia C12 Pro. It is excellent to provide so many helpful features at such a low cost.

    The low-cost smartphone is available in three colours: Light Mint, Charcoal, and Dark Cyan. In terms of accessibility, consumers may buy the new Nokia smartphone through brick-and-mortar shops, online retailers, and Nokia.com.

    Also Read | Nothing Ear (2) to launch today: When & where to watch event live? Here's what we can expect

    Regarding the technical details, the Nokia C12 Pro has a 6.3-inch HD+ display. It has an 8-megapixel camera system on the back, and a 5-megapixel front camera for taking pictures and making video calls. Despite being such an affordable phone, the Nokia C12 Pro includes camera models like – night and portrait.

    Operating system for the Nokia C12 Plus is Android 12 (Go edition). In India, the phone is offered in two configurations: 2GB RAM + 64GB storage and 3GB RAM + 64GB storage (each of it with 2GB virtual RAM support). The additional RAM support boosts speed overall and facilitates easier switching between several programmes.

    Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite likely to launch in April, key features leaked

    The manufacturer said that the phone includes at least two years' worth of routine security updates. The business also claims to provide a 12-month Replacement Warranty with the Nokia C12 Pro.

    The base edition of the Nokia C12 Pro, which has 64GB of internal storage and 2GB RAM + 2GB Virtual RAM, is priced at Rs 6,999. The second variant costs Rs 7999 and has 64GB of internal storage in addition to 5GB RAM (including 3GB RAM + 2GB Virtual RAM).

    Also Read | iQOO Z7 5G launched in India; Check out its specs, price, bank offers, other details

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing Ear 2 to launch today When where to watch event live Here is what we can expect gcw

    Nothing Ear (2) to launch today: When & where to watch event live? Here's what we can expect

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite likely to launch in April key features leaked gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite likely to launch in April, key features leaked

    iQOO Z7 5G launched in India Check out its specs price bank offers other details gcw

    iQOO Z7 5G launched in India; Check out its specs, price, bank offers, other details

    Why Realme C55 should be your next smartphone reasons to buy it gcw

    Why Realme C55 should be your next smartphone?

    Realme C55 to launch today Heres how you can watch the event LIVE know expected specs price gcw

    Realme C55 to launch today: Here's how you can watch the event LIVE; know expected specs, price

    Recent Stories

    Delhi Budget 2023 key highlights: FM Kailash Gahlot lauds zero-tolerance policy of Delhi govt latest updates AJR

    Delhi Budget 2023 key highlights: FM Kailash Gahlot lauds zero-tolerance policy of Delhi govt

    ICC World Cup 2023 likely between October 5 and November 19; Ahmedabad to host Final: Reports-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023 likely between October 5 and November 19; Ahmedabad to host Final: Reports

    Did Aishwarya Rai take sly dig at Alia Bhatt for having 'opportunities'? Netizens react vma

    Did Aishwarya Rai take sly dig at Alia Bhatt for having 'opportunities'? Netizens react

    Amritpal Singh manhunt enters day 5, Uttarakhand Police keeps close watch on India-Nepal border AJR

    Amritpal Singh manhunt enters day 5, Uttarakhand Police keeps close watch on India-Nepal border

    Nothing Ear 2 to launch today When where to watch event live Here is what we can expect gcw

    Nothing Ear (2) to launch today: When & where to watch event live? Here's what we can expect

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon