Google Bard AI gets new languages, features, and more; Check details

    Google has announced that its Bard AI is now available in available in new languages, countries, and features. Bard is now available in over 40 languages, making it accessible to a majority of the global population.

    Google has announced that its Bard AI is now available in available in new languages, countries, and features. Now that Bard is available in more than 40 languages, the majority of people on the planet can use it. Nine Indian languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and Urdu—have been added by the corporation to the AI bot.

    Other regions are also included in this expansion, including Europe and Brazil. Bard now has a number of new features from Google, one of which is the ability to add photos to questions. Users may also hear Bard's comments spoken aloud, which will aid them with script readings, poem recitations, and pronunciation correction. Users may now choose between lengthier and shorter responses for Bard's response, giving them more choice. 

    Google says that this customization capability is presently only accessible in English but will soon be made available in more languages. Now that conversations may be pinned and renamed, it is simpler to locate and revisit significant debates. Users will also have rapid access to recent talks in the sidebar. Additionally, shareable links make it simple to let people know about Bard talks.

    Google has effortlessly incorporated Google Lens's capabilities into Bard. Now that users may post photos alongside prompts, Bard can assess the visual material and offer pertinent information or original ideas. This picture analysis function is now accessible in English (US), but it will soon support other languages.

    In addition to Google Colab, Google has added a new functionality that enables users to export Python code to Replit. There are almost 40 languages available for this function.

