Google now allows you to create your own custom emoji; Here's how you can do it

Google is integrating its Emoji Kitchen feature to its Search platform. The feature now allow web and iPhone users, to create and share custom emoji stickers. Google has also introduced AI enhancements to its Search tool in India and Japan.

A few years back, Google released the Emoji Kitchen function for its Gboard app for Android. Emojis may be combined and matched in the feature to produce amusing emoji stickers. The functionality will be accessible to all online users, including iPhone users, starting on Wednesday, the business revealed, and they will be able to design their own unique emoji stickers to share across platforms.

Users are able to make their own unique emoji stickers and experiment with the many potential combinations using Google Emoji Kitchen in Google Search. It may be viewed from any device, including a desktop computer, an iPhone, or anything else, and is listed in Google online search. Users may touch on the first emoji to select which one starts the combo while using Google's Emoji Kitchen. After that, they can choose to make a manual selection or a random combination by clicking on the second emoji.

Here's how you can access Google Emoji Kitchen:

Search for "Emoji Kitchen" on Google.

Press the "Get cooking" button.

On the left side of the screen, there will be a list of emojis.

The first emoji you intend to use should be clicked.

There will be a list of potential combinations on the right side of the screen.

Select the second emoji you wish to use by clicking on it.

On the screen, the merged emoji sticker will show up.

The sticker may be copied and pasted into a messaging app or social networking website.

The randomizer may also be used to generate a random set of emojis. Simply select the "Random" option to do this.

Although the web version of Emoji Kitchen doesn't have as many combinations as compared to the Gboard version, it is still fun to use the mashup tool available on more types of devices.

Additionally, Google has added generative AI to its Search feature in Japan and India. Users will be able to view text or graphic results in their native tongues thanks to the AI improvement. By displaying brief films and images on the search result page, generative AI, according to Google, will aid consumers in understanding topics better. These pictures and videos will follow a conversational format and explore several facets of the subject to offer viewers a comprehensive understanding.

Additionally, Google's generative AI-powered Search will provide an overview of the key information to consider for a topic, with links to learn more.