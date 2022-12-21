Google's new multisearch featured introduced in India; Here's how to use it

With the multisearch feature, users will be able to search for anything on Google Search using photos or even screenshots. To search for anything using the feature, users can either click a photo using the camera icon, simply upload a photo from the photo gallery or just add a screenshot. Here's how it works.

The internet giant unveiled a number of new capabilities related to Google Search, YouTube, and other areas during the Google for India event in 2022. To provide customers a better search experience, the tech business has added a number of intriguing features to Search. One of the features is the multisearch function, which has long been accessible in the United States.

Users will be able to search for anything on Google Search using images or even screenshots thanks to the multisearch capability. Users may either click a photo using the camera icon, merely upload a photo from the photo gallery, or just add a screenshot to search for anything using the functionality.

Google Search will provide relevant results as soon as the photo is uploaded. For instance, Google will look for clothing with a comparable fabric, design, or pattern if you click and submit a photo of a garment. In India, the multisearch function is already operational, and Google has promised to start adding more language support with Hindi. Users may now more easily utilise text and photos to search for exactly what they're searching for thanks to this functionality. The multisearch function is used as follows.

Open the Google app in step one.

Click the search bar in step two.

Select the camera icon.

You have the option of clicking a picture or selecting one from the gallery. You may provide screenshots as well.

Google will not display the associated result in step five.

To utilise multisearch, slide up the screen and enter words in the "add to your search" box.

Google will not show specific results as per your requirements.

This option now utilises Google Lens and has been available for some time. Users may now search for highly particular items thanks to the multisearch feature that is readily available. For instance, all you need to do is add text to the top of the screen if you're looking for a skirt in the same material as the garment in the picture you uploaded. Now, Google will provide relevant search results.

