Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google's new multisearch featured introduced in India; Here's how to use it

    With the multisearch feature, users will be able to search for anything on Google Search using photos or even screenshots.  To search for anything using the feature, users can either click a photo using the camera icon, simply upload a photo from the photo gallery or just add a screenshot. Here's how it works.
     

    Google new multisearch featured introduced in India Here is how to use it gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 21, 2022, 2:23 PM IST

    The internet giant unveiled a number of new capabilities related to Google Search, YouTube, and other areas during the Google for India event in 2022. To provide customers a better search experience, the tech business has added a number of intriguing features to Search. One of the features is the multisearch function, which has long been accessible in the United States.

    Users will be able to search for anything on Google Search using images or even screenshots thanks to the multisearch capability. Users may either click a photo using the camera icon, merely upload a photo from the photo gallery, or just add a screenshot to search for anything using the functionality.

    Also Read | Google's latest feature will help users read handwritten doctor prescriptions

    Google Search will provide relevant results as soon as the photo is uploaded. For instance, Google will look for clothing with a comparable fabric, design, or pattern if you click and submit a photo of a garment. In India, the multisearch function is already operational, and Google has promised to start adding more language support with Hindi. Users may now more easily utilise text and photos to search for exactly what they're searching for thanks to this functionality. The multisearch function is used as follows.

    • Open the Google app in step one.
    • Click the search bar in step two.
    • Select the camera icon.
    • You have the option of clicking a picture or selecting one from the gallery. You may provide screenshots as well.
    • Google will not display the associated result in step five.
    • To utilise multisearch, slide up the screen and enter words in the "add to your search" box.
    • Google will not show specific results as per your requirements.

    Also Read | Google for India 2022: Check out top 6 tech announcements that Sundar Pichai made

    This option now utilises Google Lens and has been available for some time. Users may now search for highly particular items thanks to the multisearch feature that is readily available. For instance, all you need to do is add text to the top of the screen if you're looking for a skirt in the same material as the garment in the picture you uploaded. Now, Google will provide relevant search results.

    Also Read | YouTube announces new 'Courses' features, may be launched in first half of 2023

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2022, 2:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple may cancel or postpone cheaper iPhone SE 4 Know all details here gcw

    Apple may cancel or postpone cheaper iPhone SE 4; Know all details here

    Infinix releases Infinix Zero Ultra Infinix Zero 20 launched Know all about price specs other details gcw

    Infinix releases Infinix Zero Ultra, Infinix Zero 20 launched; Know all about price, specs, other details

    Instagram allows users to create their own 2022 recap reel Here is how you can make one gcw

    Instagram allows users to create their own 2022 recap reel; Here's how you can make one

    iPhone 12 Mini for Rs 16499 on Flipkart Know how to grab Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 12 Mini for Rs 16,499 on Flipkart? Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    Only Twitter Blue users will be allowed to vote in future says Elon Musk after losing poll gcw

    Only Twitter Blue users will be allowed to vote in future, says Elon Musk after losing poll

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra-K'taka border row: 'Will have to reconsider water supply if Bommai....': Minister Shambhuraj Desai - adt

    Border row: 'Will have to reconsider water supply to Karnataka if Bommai....' warns Maharashtra Minister Desai

    India China clash: Centre to install more mobile towers in Tawang for better connectivity AJR

    India-China clash: Centre to install more mobile towers in Tawang for better connectivity

    Apple may cancel or postpone cheaper iPhone SE 4 Know all details here gcw

    Apple may cancel or postpone cheaper iPhone SE 4; Know all details here

    football why is lionel messi silent kylian mbappe fans fume as argentina emiliano martinez continues to mock psg star world cup loss snt

    'Why is Messi silent?': Mbappe fans fume as Argentina's Martinez continues to mock PSG star's World Cup loss

    Is Malaika's sister Amrita Arora upset due to the former cracking insensitive jokes about her - READ ON vma

    Is Malaika's sister Amrita Arora upset due to the former cracking insensitive jokes about her - READ ON

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon