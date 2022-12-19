Google for India 2022: Check out top 6 tech announcements that Sundar Pichai made

Google held its annual Google for India event 2022 on December 19. The event is joined by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India along with Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Know top 6 tech announcements that Sundar Pichai made.

Google announced a number of AI-based initiatives for India that are focused on bridging the language gap online and fostering new partnerships with Indian firms to boost the country's economy. Major tech announcements were made by the corporation during the occasion. Here are the main points:

Google Pay gets additional security measures: For consumers purchasing electronically, Google Pay introduced improved security measures. These features include multi-layered intelligent warnings to notify users if the fraud detection system notices questionable activity.

Powerful AI supporting more than 100 languages: For a deeper grasp of the speech environment in India, Google has partnered with the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru. The data has been made publicly available to encourage the creation of language solutions for India by more companies, programmers, and students, and to enable the development of technology that accurately represents the regional languages spoken by all Indians.

Voice model for Hinglish speakers: A new voice recognition model from Google has been released that is better able to comprehend Hinglish speakers. This employs a novel, neural network-inspired speech recognition model that considers the speaker's accent, background noise, speaking style, context, and context information.

Multisearch feature: Google is making it easier for people to search and explore information visually by launching Multisearch feature. In India, multisearch is accessible in English and will be made available in more Indian languages over the course of the following year, beginning with Hindi. Basically, it facilitates simultaneous text and picture searches for information.

Search results to be bilingual: Google is now able to display high-quality and pertinent material in a local language alongside English results by utilising cutting-edge Machine Learning-based translation models and a cross-language search engine. In the upcoming year, same feature will also be made available in Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Hindi in addition to other Indian languages.

Google's collaboration with govt for documents: The National eGovernance Division (NeGD) and Google have launched a partnership to make it simple for users to view their real digital documents through the Files by Google app for Android. Google claims that a special lockscreen authentication is required to access shared documents in Files on Google.

