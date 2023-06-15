Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google's new AI feature allows users to preview clothes on different body types

    Google has introduced two new AI-powered features to enhance its online shopping experience: a detailed search option for clothes and an AR Try-On feature that shows how clothing looks on different body types.
     

    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 5:20 PM IST

    A brand-new "virtual try-on for apparel" application from Google lets customers see clothing on a variety of actual models while also giving them the opportunity to pick different body shapes. The technology leverages generative artificial intelligence (AI).

    The tech giant wrote in a blog post, "With our new virtual try-on feature on Search, you can see whether an item is perfect for you before you buy it. Our new generative AI model can take just one clothing image and accurately reflect how it would drape, fold, cling, stretch, form wrinkles and shadows on a diverse set of real models in various poses."

    "Virtual try-on for apparel uses generative AI to show you clothes on a wide selection of real models, while new filters help you find exactly what you’re looking for," it added.

    Also Read | Google Lens will help you in detecting rashes, skin conditions and more; Here's how it works

    Users may choose among persons with sizes ranging from XXS to 4XL who represent various skin tones, physique kinds, ethnicities, and hairstyles. Customers in the US may now digitally try on women's clothing from companies including Anthropologie, Everlane, H&M, and LOFT that are available throughout Google. 

    Users may tap goods with the "Try On" symbol on Search to access the function, then choose the model that speaks to them the most. The tech giant also said that, owing to machine learning and new visual matching algorithms, US consumers may now improve items using inputs like colour, style, and pattern.

    Also Read | Google Maps: 3 new features will make your life easier

    "And unlike in-store buying, you're not constrained to a single retailer: You'll see selections from several online retailers. This function, which is accessible for tops to begin with, may be found directly inside product listings," it was added.

    Meanwhile, a new feature from Google Lens makes it easier to recognise particular medical issues. The phone's camera may be used to take pictures of skin rashes or irritations, which Google Lens can now analyse and identify as probable skin disorders.

    Also Read | WhatsApp update: Messaging app introduces 'Call-back' feature for missed calls

