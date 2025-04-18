Google has made Gemini Live's camera and screen-sharing features available to all Android users with the Gemini app.This update brings premium features to free users, enhancing real-time conversation analysis and screen-based information access.

Google has announced that it has started to make the camera and screen-sharing capabilities of Gemini Live available to all Android users who have the Gemini app. These features were formerly exclusive to a small number of Gemini Advanced customers. But for free Gemini users, this change is a big improvement since it makes premium capabilities that were previously blocked by a barrier available.

Google adds, "We've been hearing great feedback on Gemini Live with camera and screen share, so we decided to bring it to more people," in a post on X announcing the feature's availability. We're making the Gemini app available to all Android users starting today and continuing over the next several weeks.

Google's Gemini Live allows users to record and analyze conversations in real time, ask questions, and receive voice-based coaching through its camera and screen sharing features. Additionally, Gemini users may seek up material on their screen, brainstorm ideas, or research nearby things to have a better understanding of their environment.

It can undertake nuanced functions like providing recommendations to users on things like aesthetic and presentation. For example, one of its early demo videos from Google showcased it providing suggestions on the best colour combinations the user could employ to paint their vases in order to achieve a 'mid-century modern' look. This was based on what it could gather from the user's camera feed.

For those who don't know, Gemini Advanced users were the only ones who could previously access these capabilities. It was extended earlier this month to cover the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9. At the Google I/O 2024 event, these capabilities were initially showcased as "Project Astra" about a year ago. The Gemini app's "Share screen with Live" feature may now be used to activate it.