Google is reportedly planning significant changes in its Hyderabad and Bengaluru offices due to global layoffs. The restructuring aims to realign operations and resources, potentially affecting marketing, sales, and advertising staff.

Google is reportedly planning major changes at its Hyderabad and Bengaluru offices following the latest round of global layoffs by its parent company, Alphabet. The reorganisation in India is a part of a larger endeavour to realign operations and resources in the midst of a global makeover of the IT staff, according to sources quoted by Business Standard.

According to The Information, Alphabet has let go of hundreds of workers from its Platforms and Devices business, which is in charge of big products like the Chrome browser, Android, and Pixel devices. The effects could soon be seen in India as well. According to Business Standard, job layoffs for marketing, sales, and advertising staff, especially in the Hyderabad and Bengaluru offices, could begin as early as next month.

“Most roles in India are largely secure,” a person familiar with Google’s internal plans told Business Standard. “The bulk of the job cuts are expected in regions like the US, EU, and UK, where several divisions are currently overstaffed.”

As Google moves forward with its restructuring, Indian employees in affected teams may face uncertainty in the coming weeks.

In an ongoing attempt to optimise operations through internal restructuring, Google offered a voluntary leave program to employees in the same business unit in January 2025, which was followed by the most recent wave of layoffs. A Google representative verified the action, stating that the business has sought to increase efficiency since combining the Platforms and Devices teams, which has included both voluntary and involuntary layoffs.

For those who are unaware, as part of a prior reorganisation attempt, Google fired over 12,000 workers in January 2023, or roughly 6% of its worldwide workforce. The new round of layoffs seems to be a continuation of that approach, which prioritises key product teams and optimises resources.