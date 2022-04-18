Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google launches 'Switch to Android' app to help users easily transfer data from an iPhone

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 18, 2022, 10:51 AM IST

    Google has created a new Switch To Android app to let consumers seamlessly move data from an iPhone to an Android smartphone, according to reports. The Switch to Android software is wireless, so users will not have to bother about connecting two phones with a cable. The software is available for download from the Apple App Store.

    "The Switch to Android software from Google allows you swiftly and securely migrate your most critical data kinds – images, movies, contacts, and calendar events — to a fresh new Android smartphone without finicky cords," according to the description.

    Now, since this excludes communications, it looks that the software will not be able to transfer messages, but it will teach users how to stop iMessages so that they do not miss texts from friends and family. According to Google, the software is temporarily "delisted," which means it can't be found through an Apple App Store search, but it may be downloaded via a direct link. The app also does not display in App Store search results or on Google's developer website. It is only accessible via the direct connection.

    Currently, the Switch to Android website walks customers through the typical Android migration procedure, which includes backing up their contacts, calendar, pictures, and videos via the Google Drive iOS app before switching devices.

    This is comparable to Apple's 'Move to iOS' software, which has assisted Android customers in migrating to iPhones since 2015. The software is free to download from the Google Play Store.

