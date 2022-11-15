Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google launches Health Connect, one-stop health app now available; Know all details here

    Google announced that its Health Connect app is now available in beta on the Play Store. Health Connect is designed to centralize access to health and fitness data from various eligible apps. 

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 5:20 PM IST

    Keeping track of your exercise and health data may get quite tiresome. It gets really challenging to launch so many applications and view data from various apps. Google is now facilitating this for consumers, thus. The Health Connect app was unveiled by the tech giant earlier this year at I/O 2022. The app has now officially been released on the Play Store. This software was developed in collaboration between Google and Samsung.

    Google has created a platform it calls Health Connect that will house all of a user's health and fitness data and allow them to be shared without requiring the user to switch between several applications. The business thinks that working with Samsung would streamline the process and provide customers centralised privacy controls. Users will be able to examine which applications have access to the data at any given time thanks to this.

    Android users can now sync all of their data and even receive credit for Peloton workouts in apps like Oura, MyFitnessPal, WeightWatchers, and Lifesum with this app.

    As previously indicated, the jumping between several programmes will be minimised by using this app. Granular controls will enable users to manage permissions centrally in one location. According to Google's blog post, users will be able to choose which applications access what data at what time of the day with this assistance.

    The software has currently been released in beta form for accessibility. Even though it's accessible through Google Play, only Android users can presently access it. The corporation has not yet provided a schedule for a stable release.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2022, 5:20 PM IST
