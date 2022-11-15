Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Pixel 7a specs leaked online, likely to feature 90 Hz screen refresh rate, dual camera & more

    Google is expected to launch the Pixel 7a smartphone in the first half of 2023. The Pixel 7a is expected to feature a 90Hz display, an improvement over its predecessor’s 60Hz display. Here’s everything we know about the Pixel 7a mid-range smartphone.

    Google Pixel 7a specs leaked online likely to feature 90 Hz screen refresh rate dual camera more price gcw
    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 2:39 PM IST

    The business's flagship smartphones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, were recently released in India by Google, marking the first flagship gadget from the company since 2018. The search engine giant continued to release mid-range gadgets like the Pixel 6a while not launching its flagship models in India. The Pixel 7a, the company's future mid-range smartphone, has been eagerly anticipated by Pixel fans since the debut of the Pixel 7 series.

    While Google has not yet provided a release date for the Pixel 7a, based on the launch of the company's previous smartphones, it is anticipated that the device will go on sale in the first half of 2023. Launched in May 2022, the Pixel 6a's successor may have a similar release date.

    The cost of the Pixel 7a is not known at this time. It is anticipated that the gadget would cost around the same as its predecessor. The cost of the lone 6GB + 128GB option of the Google Pixel 6a was Rs 43,999.

    Kuba Wojciechowski, a tipster, has revealed some of the Pixel 7a's specs. The gadget is anticipated to include a Samsung 90Hz Full HD device, which would be an advance over the predecessor's 60Hz display and provide a faster refresh rate and a more fluid user experience.

    According to reports, the gadget has a twin camera arrangement on the rear. It is anticipated to use a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor, which would be a far more potent alternative to the Pixel 6a's IMX363 sensor. Additionally, a Sony IMX712 ultra-wide-angle sensor is anticipated to be included in the gadget. The Pixel 7a will supposedly offer wireless charging, but it will only be capable of 5W, according to the leak.

