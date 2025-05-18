Major tech companies like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon are conducting significant layoffs in 2025 due to a shaky economy and AI's impact. These cuts affect thousands of employees across various departments.

The IT industry is once again seeing a wave of significant layoffs. Thousands of jobs are being cut by major internet companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Google as the economy remains shaky. As sales fall and artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes offices and work, businesses are implementing drastic cutbacks to increase efficiency and redirect resources.

According to layoff tracker Layoffs.fyi, around 61,220 IT professionals have been put off from 130 organizations in 2025. Here's a quick glance at all of the recent layoffs reported by major IT companies such as Microsoft and Google.

Microsoft layoff

Microsoft has disclosed some of the most noteworthy layoffs in this cycle. On May 13, the Redmond-based behemoth revealed its plan to lose 6,000 positions, its greatest layoff since 2023, affecting around 3% of its worldwide workforce of 228,000. These cutbacks have affected personnel at all levels and locations, with roughly 2,000 in Washington alone.

Microsoft says it is reorganizing teams to remain competitive in what it calls a "dynamic marketplace." The corporation has stated that the recent job layoffs are not connected to performance, but rather are part of attempts to decrease management layers and raise the engineer-to-non-technical personnel ratio. Notably, earlier in January, Microsoft took out smaller performance-based layoffs and reduced jobs in its gaming and sales areas.

Google layoff

Following the huge layoffs in 2023, Google has been reducing the number of staff, both large and small. In early May, the corporation resumed layoffs, slashing around 200 people from its worldwide business segment. This team handles sales and partnerships and is currently being restructured to "drive greater collaboration" and better serve clients, according to Reuters.

The layoffs at Google come after a series of personnel cutbacks earlier this year, including hundreds of positions in its Platforms & Devices section (Android, Pixel, Chrome) in April, voluntary withdrawals, and cuts in its cloud division in February. Notably, the company's parent, Alphabet, fired off 12,000 employees — 6% of its worldwide workforce — in January 2023.

Amazon to layoff again?

Amazon announced another wave of layoffs this month, laying off around 100 people from its Devices and Services segment, which manages items such as Echo speakers, Alexa, Kindle, and Zoox self-driving cars. According to the corporation, the layoffs were necessary to better align with its product strategy and optimize operations.

Amazon's recent layoffs follow prior employment cutbacks in 2025, and they are part of a larger drive to reduce "unnecessary layers" in the company's organizational structure.